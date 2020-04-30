Here’s How to Vote for Collider in the Webby Awards for Weird Video

Collider has been nominated in two categories at the 24th Annual Webby Awards, Comedy Longform (Video) and General Video (Weird). Our “George Lucas Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” deepfake video is up for the humor category alongside nominees like Comedy Central’s Your Worst Fears Confirmed, Drink TV’s Hell Den, and Hornet’s 17 Small Ideas. You can vote for us by heading right here.

In “George Lucas Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, actor Josh Robert Thompson plays the Star Wars creator—using deepfake technology to amplify the imitation—as he gets his first glimpse at J.J. Abrams‘ trilogy-ending film set in a galaxy far, far away.

Founded in 1996, the Webby Awards are presented by the 2,000+ members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and aim to honor “excellence on the internet”. Past winners include Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, and Hasan Minhaj‘s Patriot Act.

Check out our Webby-nominated video below, and again, head here to vote. Voting officially closes on May 7th. Here is the full list of nominees for the 2020 Webby Awards, which will present winners live (from home) on May 19th.

