Collider Wins Webby Award for George Lucas Celebrity Deepfake Video

The 2020 Webby Awards winners have been announced and we here at Collider have been crowned a winner. Previously, we shared the good news of Collider’s nomination in two Webby Awards categories in this year’s race, Comedy Longform (Video) and General Video (Weird). There was some stiff competition in both categories this year, with fellow nominees including the popular YouTube series Escape the Night, the webseries Special (later turned into a Netflix series), the Momsplaining video series hosted by Kristen Bell, and Comedy Central’s “Your Worst Fears Confirmed” series.

Thanks to your votes, Collider has officially won the General Video (Weird) category for our celebrity deepfake video “George Lucas Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The video has been dubbed the “People’s Voice Winner,” per the Webbys official site, too. The video itself features our comedic spin on how Lucasfilm founder and Star Wars creator George Lucas might react to the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which came out ahead of the movie’s December 2019 release. Over the course of the video, we get to watch as “George Lucas” — who was brought to life thanks to an incredible performance from actor Josh Robert Thompson and some crackin’ special effects — spends a good amount of time negging the trailer, the set-up of the room where Collider is filming his reactions, and firing off some great jokes about the Star Wars franchise.

You can watch our Webby Award-winning video “George Lucas Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” below.