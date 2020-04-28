Webby Awards Nominations Include ‘The Daily Show’, ‘Billy on the Street’, and Collider

Tuesday morning marked the announcement of the nominees for the 24th annual Webby Awards. Collider was among the many nominees going head-to-head in dozens upon dozens of categories featured in this year’s Webbys race, dubbed the “Webbys From Home.”

Collider has been nominated in two Webby categories: Comedy Longform (Video) for our “George Lucas Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” deepfake video and General Video (Weird) for another deepfake comedy video, “Deepfake Roundtable: Cruise, Downey Jr., Lucas & More – The Streaming Wars,” part of our Above the Line series. This marks the first year Collider has entered the Webbys race as we compete alongside popular YouTube series Escape the Night, the webseries Special (later turned into a Netflix series), the Momsplaining video series hosted by Kristen Bell, and Comedy Central’s “Your Worst Fears Confirmed” series.

Joining Collider in the vast pool of nominees are other familiar titles. The Daily Show scored a nomination in the Best Web Personality/Host (Video) category for a report done by cast member Desi Lydic. The Daily Show as well as Billy on the Street nabbed noms in the Comedy Shortform (Video), with the latter specifically getting recognized for the episode featuring Chris Evans. Competing against The Daily Show and Billy on the Street in the Comedy Shortform (Video) category is Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off, a digital exclusive video series tied to the NBC show Making It hosted by Parks & Rec co-stars Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler. Basically, the 2020 Webby Awards are packed to the rafters with competition, so choosing a winner will be tough.

You can watch both of Collider’s Webby-nominated videos below. Then, you can vote for Collider in the Comedy Video (Longform) category here and the General Video (Weird) category here. And, if you’re interested, you can check out the complete list of 2020 Webby Awards nominees on their official site.