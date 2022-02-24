Apple TV+ released the official trailer for WeCrashed, their upcoming limited series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as the couple behind the startup WeWork. The series chronicles the rise and fall of the company, as its founder, Adam Neumann (Leto), is involved with several misconduct lawsuits.

The trailer focus on the co-founder of WeWork, Adam, who builds a company specialized in offering collective workspaces and revolutionary work relations in the United States. His wife, Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), is always by Adam's side, helping build his empire. So, even if Rebekah doesn’t have a “co-founder” title, she was an essential player in WeWork's inception and development. The trailer shows how the couple's love for each other and their will to support their dream helped WeWork go from a single coworking space to a $47 billion company in less than a decade. However, when fame and fortune became part of their everyday life, Adam’s and Rebekah’s relationship changed for the worse.

Drunk with power, Adam starts to use WeWork as some sort of cult that promotes him as a genius who’ll change the world. WeWork official events start to feature drug abuse and moral harassment, as Adam puts himself into the position of leader who must be obeyed at all costs. As for Rebekah, she starts to feel like her work is the company is not recognized by the people around her, who all treat her as “Adam’s wife” instead of someone fundamental for WeWork’s success.

Last year, series creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello underlined how the series would focus on the Neumann couple to tell the WeWork story, exploring how its scandals affected their relationship. In Eisenberg’s words:

"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple. We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

The new trailer proves the creators correct, as the story of WeWork's fall is told through the perspective of a loving couple who see their trust in each other shaken to its core. It’s a fresh take on the story, one that focuses on the impact big companies have in individual lives.

WeCrashed is based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Eisenberg and Crevello also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners of the series. WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway, and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company, and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

The eight-episode limited series also stars Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the other co-founder of WeWork. The series cast also includes America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of WeCrashed on March 18, 2022. that, new episodes will be released weekly, each Friday through April 22. Check out the new trailer below.

