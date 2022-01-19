Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer and premiere date of WeCrashed, an upcoming limited series that stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as the couple behind the startup WeWork. The series will chronicle the rise and fall of the company through the eyes of the couple, trying to reveal what happened to their love as WeWork went from a prolific enterprise to the target of several misconduct lawsuits.

The trailer presents us to Adam Neumann (Leto), the co-founder of WeWork, and his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway). In the trailer, the couple is madly in love and proud of the future they are building as they see the WeWork company grow. However, as the startup succeeds, Adam seems to be ever drunker with power, which not only puts him into a collision course with justice due to his misconduct but also shakes the core of his marriage.

WeCrashed is based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Both the podcast and the upcoming series are inspired by the real-life story of how WeWork went from a single coworking space to a $47 billion company in less than a decade, only to plummet after the Neumann couple got involved in complaints involving drug abuse, sexual harassment, misconduct with employees, and shady business practices.

Last month, series creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello underlined how the series will focus on the Neumann couple to tell the WeWork story, exploring how the company’s scandals affected their relationship. In Eisenberg’s words:

"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple. We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

Eisenberg and Crevello also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners of the series. WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us, Crazy Stupid Love). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway, and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company, and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

The eight-episode limited series also stars Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the other co-founder of WeWork. The series cast also includes America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of WeCrashed on March 18, 2022. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, each Friday through April 22. Check the new trailer below:

