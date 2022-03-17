WeCrashed, the new AppleTV+ eight-episode show slated to release this March, tells the true story of an ambitious entrepreneur, Adam Neumann, and his wife and muse, Rebekah Neumann. Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on The Office, and Drew Crevello, writer and producer known for Down with Love and The Grudge 2, created the show. WeCrashed was inspired by the Wondery podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork that covered the multi-billion dollar company’s initial success and eventual financial crash.

There’s a lot to unpack with this upcoming series, from the big-name cast to the high-stakes plot. Here’s everything we know so far.

Watch the WeCrashed Trailer

AppleTV+ dropped its teaser trailer for WeCrashed in January 2022. This was followed by a full-length trailer released on February 24, 2022, and a short featurette titled "Inside The Unicorn Story" released on March 11.

The series has its premiere at SXSW on March 12, 2022. WeCrashed will be available for streaming on AppleTV+ starting March 18.

Who Is in the Cast of WeCrashed?

Playing the brilliant, yet flawed, Adam Neumann is method actor Jared Leto. Leto began his acting career in the 90s, working on television shows and minor roles in films, until Requiem for a Dream, a movie for which he starved himself to more accurately portray the effects of drug addiction. He won three awards–Academy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild–for his part as transgender woman Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. He exhibited intense dedication to this role in doing interviews with trans-people and maintaining his character throughout all the months of filming. Leto transformed the character of the Joker in Suicide Squad and was almost unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci.

Starring opposite Leto is Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann. Hathaway’s passion for acting began as young as high school, inspiring her career up until she was nineteen and she had her film debut and leading role as Mia Thermopolis in Princess Diaries. Five years later, she stole the screen alongside Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. She went on to star in numerous romantic comedies until her 2012 entrance into the DC universe in The Dark Knight Rises. In the same year, she played her award-winning musical part of Fantine in Les Miserábles, where she garnered critical acclaim for her emotional and vocal range in the scene where she sang “I Dreamed a Dream.” Known for her comedies, romance films, and dramas, she has won an Academy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Other supporting roles in WeCrashed include the co-founder of WeWork, Miguel McKelvey, played by Kyle Marvin, who produced Hunter Gatherer and Kicks. O-T Fagbenle of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Marvel's Black Widow plays Cameron Lautner, one of the figures who dare to knock heads with Neumann when he recognizes the bad running of the business. America Ferrera, who has won a Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award, is Elishia Kennedy, an entrepreneur who joins WeWork.

What’s the True Story Behind WeCrashed?

WeCrashed is based on the true story of WeWork, a company that rose to prominence at an incredible rate before its abrupt loss of value. Adam Neumann, an Israeli immigrant to the U.S., was touring properties in New York when he had the idea for a shared workspace. With the help of architect Miguel McKelvey, he put together a co-working space and called the company Greendesk. They sold Greendesk, the precursor to WeWork. They then started WeWork in 2010.

WeWork began as a real estate company that leased co-working spaces for various startups and entrepreneurs. Other commercial real estate companies began to invest in WeWork, and WeWork bought up more properties. By 2015, the company had a valuation of $10 billion.

What made WeWork special is how it managed to create a community at the workplace. SoftBank invested $8 billion in this booming business in 2017, shooting up WeWork’s valuation to $20 billion. In 2019, with another $2 billion from SoftBank, WeWork was valued at $47 billion.

In August 2019, WeWork announced its upcoming IPO. This allowed the public to review the financial records of the company. It was soon revealed how WeWork spent money too fast and invested poorly, losing $3 billion in 3 years. WeWork ultimately postponed the IPO. Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO, agreeing he was a liability to the company.

WeWork then had the grueling task of doing the cleanup work. This included selling Neumann’s $60 million private jet and laying off thousands of people. Yet WeWork didn’t even have the funds to pay severance to the people it fired. SoftBank had to come to the rescue with $9.5 billion.

WeWork still operates today, but its future was heavily impacted by its rough beginning. Other real estate companies have risen up alongside this one, providing a challenge for what once was a $47 billion company.

What’s the Plot of WeCrashed?

It’s clear from the synopsis that WeCrashed charts this rise and fall of the WeWork empire. The show will analyze the business venture from a unique perspective–through the lens of the passionate yet rocky relationship of Adam and Rebekah Neumann. The show will take its artistic approach to show just how much their love impacted the creation, and destruction, of their breakout company.

Audiences get a glimpse of this dynamic, between love and business, in the trailer. Seeds of conflict are planted already as it becomes clear that Rebekah’s hunger for recognition may be slighted by the fame her husband receives. It seems she may go on to ruffle feathers in the WeWork power structure, determined to establish for herself the importance and title she believes she deserves.

WeCrashed looks like it will also address the fine lines between ambitious business and narcissistic recklessness. In the trailer, Adam is asked if he is crazy enough to pull off this business venture, and he replies, “I may be.” When faced with financial troubles, Rebekah and Adam appear to believe they are invincible and that their dreams are big enough to save them. At one point, Rebekah cups Adam’s face and says, “You’re Superman.”

Yet the other voices in the trailer suggest otherwise, noting incredible monetary losses. Two numbers, $400 million of predicted losses and later $1.9 billion losses, are mentioned, referring to the decline of WeWork. But these are only impressions from the trailer. WeCrashed may prove to take a very different angle. What is certain, however, is the story of WeWork’s rise and fall and the fiery couple behind it all.

