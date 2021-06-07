Wedding Crashers was a massive hit when it was released in 2005, yet the film starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn never received a sequel. But last week, there were new rumors that the sequel could be filming this August, even though New Line has yet to greenlight a sequel. Now, Wilson has spoken to Collider about the possibility of Wedding Crashers 2 for the first time since last week’s rumor.

In an interview with Steve Weintraub, Wilson said this about the script for Wedding Crashers 2:

“Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we’ve been talking about it. It’s been nice talking to Vince, and it’s one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I’m sure we’ll do it.”

When asked if filming could start soon, Wilson also said: “Someone said August, and I don’t see that happening. I think before anything, it’s making sure that everybody felt we had a great story.”

Previously, Dobkin had spoken to Collider about the possibility of making Wedding Crashers 2 when he said, "Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is." Dobson also said that there were many offers to make a Wedding Crashers sequel over the years, but stated:

"And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like 'Why? Financially I probably shouldn't have done that, but I did (laughs). And Vince and Owen didn't want to do it either."

As we reported a few days ago, Vaughn and Wilson are in discussions to reprise their roles as Jeremy Grey and John Beckwith, respectively. Wedding Crashers was one of the biggest films for both actors, and it certainly seems like both actors are involved with trying to make the script something worth returning for. In recent years, Vaughn has been breaking out from comedies and doing more serious work like True Detective's third season, Dragged Across Concrete, and last year's Freaky, which allowed Vaughn to do both horror and comedy. Meanwhile, before this year, Wilson hadn't appeared in a movie since 2017's Father Figures, but the actor is coming back with a vengeance in 2021 with Bliss, reuniting with Wes Anderson for The French Dispatch, and co-starring in Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Loki. While it's unclear if Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, or others would be returning for the sequel, it seems like the sequel would want to nail down the main leads to the film before moving forward into those discussions.

While Wedding Crashers 2 still isn’t officially happening yet, it’s absolutely a smart move for Dobkin, Wilson, and Vaughn to make sure they have a great story before they get to work on this highly-anticipated and heavily-rumored sequel.

