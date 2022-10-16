Finding the "ideal" music ensemble, the caterer, and the venue where the wedding would be held are only a few aspects that the bride and groom have to decide on before their wedding day. Nevertheless, even with months of planning and preparation, the young couple, the young couple's parents, and their friends will not predict the possible disasters that can occur on the wedding day, the wedding rehearsal party, or the day before the wedding.

For instance, in the upcoming 2023 movie, Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) didn't expect that they would have to save their kidnapped friends and family during their wedding ceremony. Not all these movies had weddings that were ruined; some barely avoided a potential mishap.

'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Father of the Bride (1991) starred Steve Martin as George, the father of Annie (Kimberly Williams) and the soon-to-be father-in-law of Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern). Annie announced to her father that she was engaged and planning to marry Bryan, who George didn't seem to be fond of.

Despite George's strategies to find ways to call off the wedding, he finally saw that Bryan loved Annie and wanted to marry her. Even though the wedding day had its own smaller miscommunications, overall the wedding was a success. Father of the Bride is available on Hulu and the 2022 film, Father of the Bride, is available on HBO Max.

'Runaway Bride' (1999)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) took part in a few weddings, but never stayed to the end. Maggie's been given the nickname "the Runaway Bride" for leaving several fiancés at the altar on her wedding day without a reason. Journalist Ike Graham (Richard Gere) saw this as an opportunity to investigate the reasons behind abandoning the grooms.

Their relationship unfolded in the movie as they began to understand their common interests. When they realized they are perfect for each other, they decided to get married. However, on their wedding day, Maggie tried to flee her wedding. While Ike tried to catch her, she found an alternative route to escape from the church. Runaway Bride (1999) is available on Netflix.

'Shrek' (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Before Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) and Princess Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz) tied the knot, their story might have had a different ending. In Shrek (2001), Lord Farquaad (voiced by John Lithgow) longed to marry a princess and chose to marry Princess Fiona. He sent Shrek to free Princess Fiona from a locked tower and to bring her to him.

Shrek was not the "knight in shining armor" that Princess Fiona expected, but she found that she cared for him. On the wedding day, Shrek crashed the wedding and tried to convince her not to marry Lord Farquaad. He admitted his feelings for her and that he was her true love. Shrek is available on Peacock.

'The In-Laws' (2003)

Image via Franchise Pictures

Jerry Peyser (Albert Brooks) and Steve Tobias (Michael Douglas) were soon to be in-laws as their children, Mark Tobias (Ryan Reynolds) and Melissa Peyser (Lindsay Sloane) were getting married. Jerry grew suspicious of Steve as he missed almost all the family dinners. As he investigated who Steve was, he ended up getting caught up in Steve's undercover life.

The 2003 film The In-Laws, didn't place the focus on the young couple, but rather on the in-laws. However, they weren't able to keep their secret for too long as Steve's associate, Angela (Robin Tunney), no longer agreed to Steve's terms, and she stopped the wedding. The In-Laws (2003) are available on Paramount+.

'License to Wed' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

For couples to marry at St. Augustine's church, they had to pass Reverend Frank's (Robin Williams) grueling course to show that they are ready to be a married couple. Sadie (Mandy Moore) and Ben (John Krasinski) signed up for his course but they didn't know that will be expected to pass extreme tasks.

After Ben failed to prepare his wedding vows, Sadie called off the wedding (temporarily). However, this didn't mean that the couple failed the marriage prep course or that the course was over. While on the honeymoon trip, Ben and Sadie reconciled and had their wedding on a beach. License to Wed (2007) is available on YouTube.

'Made of Honor' (2008)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Before Patrick Dempsey and Kevin McKidd appeared on Grey's Anatomy (2005-), they both starred in the 2008 film Made of Honor alongside Michelle Monaghan. Monaghan portrayed Hannah, who's told her best friend Tom (Dempsey) that she's engaged to Colin (McKidd), and she asked Tom to be her maid of honor.

Tom never pictured himself as Hannah's maid of honor, and as the days led up to the wedding, Tom had second thoughts. He always had feelings for Hannah, and almost asked her to be his girlfriend before she introduced her fiancé to him. On her wedding day, he crashed her wedding and finally admitted his feelings for her. Made of Honor is available on YouTube.

'The Proposal' (2009)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) was a cutthroat editor at the New York publisher. Andrew (Reynolds) worked as her assistant for three years, hoping that one day he would become an editor. They tolerated each other, for the most part. When Margaret's Visa expired and was threatened that she would be deported, she asked Andrew if they could get married.

They traveled to Andrew's hometown to plan the wedding. They had to convince Andrew's family and the U.S. Immigration Agent that they were truly in love. However, Margaret realized that she couldn't go through with this wedding, and she didn't want Andrew to marry her if he didn't love her. She ended up calling off the wedding, thus avoiding the guilt and the disaster if someone found out after they were married why they got married in the first place. The Proposal is available on Hulu.

'Bride Wars' (2009)

Image via Fox 2000 Pictures

Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) have been best friends since kids, and have dreamed about holding their wedding in one particular venue, the Plaza Hotel. When they find out their fiancés proposed to them at the same time, they are overjoyed that they can plan their weddings together and be each other's maid of honors.

At first, everything was going as planned for the two brides, until the manager from the venue revealed that they made a mistake and both their weddings were scheduled for the same day. Neither one of them wanted to move their wedding date, and as each day inched closer their wedding days, they tried to sabotage each other. Eventually, they ended up ruining each other's weddings. Bride Wars is available on YouTube.

'My Fake Fiancé' (2009)

Image via Hartbreak Films

Jennifer (Melissa Joan Hart) and Vince (Joey Lawrence) needed money. Jennifer needed money or at least furniture for her new apartment after she found out that the moving truck with all her belongings was stolen. Vince needed to pay off his long overdue debt. They decided that if they staged a wedding, they would split the money and presents from their wedding guests.

They barely knew each other, and yet they had to convince their parents, friends, and Vince's debt collectors that they were in love. Their wedding day could have easily been ruined as they began to get cold feet. It's not until they exchanged vows that they might have fallen in love with each other after all. My Fake Fiancé (2009) is available on YouTube.

'Tom & Jerry' (2021)

Image via Warner Animation Group

The 1940s cartoon Tom & Jerry was turned into a live-action/computer-animated film titled Tom & Jerry (2021). The film starred Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, a newly hired employee who's tasked with organizing a large-scale wedding. Besides making sure that the bride and the groom are ready for their big day, she needed to find a way to stop Tom and Jerry from ruining their day.

Kayla never previously worked as an event planner, yet she confidently believed that she could pull this off. After the bride's wedding ring went missing, the entire event went downhill from there. The peaceful wedding ceremony broke into a chaotic nightmare for the young couple. Tom & Jerry is available on YouTube.

