Actor Jonathan Bennett is set to star in and executive produce the Hallmark movie Wedding of a Lifetime alongside Brooke D’Orsay. The news come not long after Bennett signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks, reports Deadline.

The plot follows the rocky relationship of a couple on the verge of a breakup, when Darby and Jake find themselves at a crossroads when they are entered into a popular daytime romantic competition show. They must decide whether keeping up appearances and staying on the show for the sake of friends, family, and their careers is worth it. Or will they luck out and realize they belong together after all?

Audiences may know Bennett best as the love interest from the classic 2004 comedy Mean Girls. He has since gone on to appear in a couple of reality show competitions, including Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as releasing a cookbook of his own. This won’t be his first Hallmark film, as he was also cast as Nick in Hallmark’s Elevator Girls. He and his spouse James Vaughn were also the first gay couple to be featured on the cover of The Knot magazine.

D’Orsay is best known for her roles in A Dickens of a Holiday! and Grace and Frankie. Her first major acting role was in the 2001 film, Why Can’t I Be a Movie Star?. She went on to her second most notable role as Caitlin Cooke in the animated series, 6teen. D’Orsay’s other acting appearances include The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, How I Met Your Mother, Royal Pains, and Nickelodeon’s Boy Who Cried Werewolf.

Speaking with Deadline, Senior Vice President of Development and Programming for Crown Media Elizabeth Yost, briefly discussed the movie and praised the chemistry between Bennett and D’Orsay, saying:

This is the kind of fun, feel-good rom-com our viewers have come to expect from us. Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D’Orsay are terrific together and will have fans rooting for them every step of the way.

Bennett spoke about being involved with the project both as an actor and filmmaker, stating:

I love working with Hallmark and am grateful to expand our work together as an executive producer on this project. While it’s always fun to act in these movies, it has been a very different and rewarding experience to work on the filmmaking side and to collaborate with such talented people behind the scenes to bring it to life. I’m so proud of this story and hope the fans love it as much as I do.

Wedding of a Lifetime is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Alongside Bennett, Kristofer McNeeley will also serve as executive producer. Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, and Kevin Leslie will serve as producers, with Anne Wheeler directing. The script is by Greg Baldwin.

Bennett’s deal with Crown Media is off to a strong start, and all Hallmark movie fans will have a new production to look forward to. It will be interesting to see what other films Bennett will make with Crown Media in the future.

Meanwhile, Hallmark recently released a look at their upcoming film A Christmas Disconnect, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha: