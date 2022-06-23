Starting in late May and ending sometime around the hazy days of September is the season that brings both romantic hopes, and romantic dread in healthy doses. No, we're not talking about summer, we're talking about wedding season. It's time to worry over airplane tickets and that blender you bought for the couple, and for the protagonists of Netflix's upcoming film Wedding Season, it's also time to quash their parents' marital expectations. And ahead of the film's release this August, the streaming giant has released a new image to get us ready for what is sure to be a romance for the ages.

Wedding Season tells the story of Asha and Ravi, two singletons who are facing immense pressure from their families to find a spouse. Hoping to find some relief from their probing families, the two agree to pretend to be a couple. However, as the wedding season goes on, their falsified feelings soon turn very, very real. The film stars Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda as the duplicitous duo. Netflix released the first images from the film this April, the images show the pair in what looks to be a barn wedding, looking quite chummy.

The new image released shows Asha and Ravi dancing nearly cheek to cheek on a dance floor, complete with mood lighting. The image shows the two alone in the frame, a rarity for a party such as a wedding, but the intimacy of the image indicates that maybe the couple, who came together only out of convenience, now only has eyes for each other.

Image via Netflix

The film's star, Suraj Sharma, got his big break in Ang Lee's epic and heartbreaking film Life of Pi. He also appeared in the comedy-horror sequel film Happy Death Day 2 U. For Sharda's part, she has worked on several Hindi films in her career. She also appeared in the live-action Tom and Jerry film, which was released last year.

Wedding Season was directed by Tom Dey from a screenplay by Shiwani Srivastava. Along with Sharma and Sharda, the film also stars Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, Afsar, Sean Kleier, and Manoj Sood. Filming for the project took place in Canada.

Wedding Season won't be released to Netflix until August 04, 2022. However, you can get a glimpse of all the weddings, and romance, in the new first-look images below.