Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.

Asha (Pallavi Sharda) is a hard-working millennial who is dedicated to her career and professional success. One thing she absolutely does not have time for right now is boys. Ravi (Suraj Sharma) has just blown up his career to focus on finding himself. The two couldn't be any more opposite. And yet, Asha’s mother (Veena Sood) decides they are the perfect match and hounds her to at least go on a date with Ravi. When Asha acquiesces in order to keep her family’s constant pressure about dating and marriage at bay, her date with Ravi leads to an eventual arrangement between the two. With their friends all tying the knot and their families intent on finding them a spouse, Asha and Ravi come up with a solution to fight off the incessant questioning. The Answer? The two pretend to be a couple and attend the weddings of the season together. In true romantic-comedy style, there are some complications along the way. As the wedding season rolls along and the two begin to learn more about each other, their feelings start to change. Could these two opposites be two pieces of the same puzzle? There's only one way to find out. Luckily, audiences won't have to wait much longer.

Watch the Wedding Season Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for Wedding Season on July 6, 2022. The trailer outlines the general plot of the film and gives a sense of the characters. Asha Maurya is an independent career-oriented woman with no free time. We learn that her mom has taken it upon herself to guide Asha in her dating endeavors with a decidedly heavy hand. She’s even created a dating profile behind Asha’s back! It’s here that she’s discovered Ravi, who she urges Asha to go out on a date with. At first, Asha refuses. She finally agrees to a date and to attend the upcoming slate of weddings she’s expected to attend on the condition that her mom takes down the profile.

The trailer shows parts of Asha and Ravi’s first date, and it seems like a definite swing and a miss. Asha’s always-working mindset is the complete opposite of Ravi’s, who has recently taken a break from work. At first, their pretend arrangement is obviously begrudged, but we catch a couple of clues that the two are developing budding feelings for each other throughout the trailer. One scene finds our two romantic leads caught in the rain and soaked, staring into each other’s eyes while Ravi smolders “just let your love be greater than your fear.” That is a line that could cause a romantic heroine to fall head over heels. Still, the trailer gives no hints at the degree to which their romance will blossom, and the ultimate ending for our couple. It does seem like maybe Ravi’s laid-back, in-the-moment attitude could be just the thing that Asha is missing.

Wedding Season will be available on the Netflix streaming platform on August 4, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of Wedding Season?

The cast of characters features some familiar faces, with an especially large number of prominent actors of South Asian descent. Pallavi Sharda (Tom & Jerry, Lion) plays Asha, the workaholic female lead character. Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, How I Met Your Father) plays Ravi, an “MIT genius” taking a step away from work and getting in touch with himself. Other featured cast members include Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) as Asha’s father, Ari Afsar (Hamilton) as Asha’s sister Priya, Sean Kleier (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Priya’s husband Nick, Veena Sood (Virgin River) as Asha’s mom Suneeta, and Manoj Sood (Snowpiercer) as Ravi’s father Dinesh.

The rest of the cast list includes Ruth Goodwin (Private Eyes) as Tina, Damian Thompson (Chicago Fire) as James, Subhash Santosh (Mayor of Kingstown) as Darshit, Julius Cho (Kim's Convenience) as Yoshi, Natasha Krishnan (Metamorphosis) as Laxmi, Meher Pavri (Royally Wrapped for Christmas) as Pihu, Rakhee Morzaria (What We Do in the Shadows) as Rupa, and Sonia Dhillon Tully (Degrassi: The Next Generation)​​​​​​​ as Veena.

What is the Background Behind Wedding Season?

Wedding Season marks the debut of Shiwani Srivastava as a film writer. Srivastava also co-wrote the animated feature film Diya for ReelFX, which is currently in development. The film was directed by Tom Dey, best known for the romantic comedy Failure to Launch. Matt Code (Most Dangerous Game), Brian Grazer (Arrested Development), and Ron Howard (Arrested Development) are executive producers, with Ryan M. Murphy, John Rhodes, and Swati Shetty as producers, and Julie Strifler as an associate producer. Courtney Mitchell (The Handmaid's Tale) served as costume designer.

What Is the Plot of Wedding Season?

