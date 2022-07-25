One of Disney+’s first UK originals, Wedding Season, has announced its release date by the streamer. The romantic action comedy is set to walk down the aisle and air on Disney+ worldwide while also being seen on Hulu and Star+ in the US and Latin America respectively.

This new rom-com action thriller is set to be released on September 8. The show will follow the story of Katie (Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) who fall in love with each other after they meet at a wedding. Bliss is nice but Katie is already engaged to be married, but their affair kicks off anyway. Katie’s wedding comes two months later, but her fiancé, and now new husband, and his entire family are murdered at the event. Both lovers blame each other for the incident and soon the law is already after the truth as the police come in. The search to unearth the truth begins.

The announcement of the release date was accompanied by first-look images of the show. In the images, Katie is seen sitting at a table with her slain in-laws flanking her. Stefan is also seen dressed in a nice suit looking dashing. A number of other shots show the pair having a good time at the tables, sharing a kiss, and also running for their lives.

The show is written by rising screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (Cheaters) with George Kane (Crashing) directing. Wedding Season is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and Jax Media. Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Toby Bruce, Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez all serve as executive producers on the show. Johanna Devereaux also exec produces for Disney+.

Starring alongside Salazar and Drea on the show as part of the cast includes Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud. The series is set to premiere on September 8.

Check out the show’s official synopsis and first-look photos below:

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

