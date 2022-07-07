Having previously released a couple of images offering a sneak peek into what should be expected from its upcoming romantic comedy Wedding Season, Netflix has now released an official trailer for Wedding Season, a story of unwanted matchmaking turned seemingly perfect.

The detailed 2-minute-long trailer opens with a reading of Asha's (Pallavi Sharda) profile on an online dating platform as set up by her mother who is bent on finding her a husband. Asha's mom is of the belief that a husband rather than a successful career is what her daughter needs to achieve lasting happiness. She seems to have a perfect knowledge of her daughter as Asha's daily routine plays out to the reading of her online profile. The trailer sees Asha's constant frustration play out as her mom remains vehement with her unsolicited matchmaking. What's worse? Dad is on board too and with the pressure from both parents to deal with, Asha finally gives in and decides to go on a date with a certain Ravi (Suraj Sharma) who her mom also demands be her date to all the weddings they have been invited during the wedding season.

Ravi is equally facing marital pressure from his parents, however, when Asha proposes that they start fake dating to get their parents off their backs, Ravi seems reluctant as he would rather take romance more seriously, but he subsequently gives in. Their reluctant first date appears to be a flop, but then Ravi seems slightly optimistic. Ravi is portrayed as the fun-loving one as he can be seen getting his groove on at the many weddings they attend together, a sharp contrast to the workaholic Asha who shows up with her laptop and would rather get some work done.

Image via Netflix

As their fake relationship progresses, both increasingly warm up to each other, however Asha, having just recovered from a broken engagement is afraid to give love another go. To squash her fears, Ravi is heard telling her, "Just let your love be greater than your fear."

Audiences will be treated to the full love tale of Asha and Ravi when Wedding Season releases on Netflix on August 4. Supporting the two main casts are Arianna Afsar, Sean Kleier, Veena Sood, Manoj Sood, and Sonia Dhillon Tully. The movie is written by Shiwani Srivastava and directed by Tom Dey (Failure to Launch). Swati Shetty, Tony Hernandez, and John Hodges serve as producers.

Watch the trailer for Wedding Season below: