Hulu is throwing back the veil on their all-new action-packed romantic comedy series Wedding Season. The Hulu original is an explosive whodunnit in the brand-new trailer when we are introduced to lovebirds Katie and Stefan. From the producers that brought us Comedy Central's Broad City, Wedding Season asks that genres not pick a side.

Just like the rom-coms before it, Wedding Season begins with a handsome gentleman crashing a wedding ceremony, shouting his objections. The man is Stefan (Gavin Drea), and the wedding is for Katie (Rosa Salazar), the woman he fell in love with — at a wedding. His valiant, albeit last-minute, attempt to stop the marriage is thwarted by security that tackle him like a linebacker, and immediately we know this is a cutesy love story. Things take a sharp turn when Katie is seen sitting among her guests, her husband and his entire family dead on either side of her, while Stefan is taken in for questioning. So, not quite My Best Friend's Wedding.

With seven murdered wedding guests and one murdered groom, police immediately suspect either the wedding-crasher or the single wedding party member left alive had a hand in the poisoning of the groom's family. Unfortunately, Stefan also suspects Katie may have been the culprit, while Katie thinks it was her ex-husband. One red herring after another stacks up as the trailer reveals that the offed Delaney family weren't exactly The Waltons. Money, reputations, and revenge all boil down to one wild romp across the UK and the US as Stefan and Katie desperately try to prove their innocence in Hulu's genre-redefining series.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies on Hulu Right Now

Wedding Season is written by up-and-coming screenwriter Oliver Lyttelton who previously penned the short-form comedy series Cheaters. The Hulu original is directed by George Kane, who directed Netflix's Crashing starring Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Lazarus Project's Laura Scrivano. Wedding Season is produced by Jax Media executive producers (Broady City) Brooke Posch, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, as well as Disney+'s Johanna Devereaux, and Dancing Ledge Productions execs Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce.

Joining this doomed wedding party with Drea and Salazar are Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Ioanna Kimbrook, Bhav Joshi and Omar Baroud.

Invites are out, and the date is set for Wedding Season's premiere on September 8. You can read the official synopsis and watch the full trailer below: