What do Netflix’s hit dark comedy series Wednesday and The CW’s long-running superhero series Smallville have in common? Well, if you pay close attention to the credits, you’ll realize that both series are created by the same two writers: Al Gough and Miles Millar. 21 years after creating a hit show that helped change our perception of television, the duo has managed to create another hit series that we can't get enough of — and they have a lot in common.

Of course, both series take place during the teenage years of two iconic characters that were popular well before their adolescence was chronicled. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of showrunners revealed that there are a lot more connections between Wednesday and Clark Kent than meets the eye. Millar explained at length just what those connections are:

“Wednesday seems like a one-note character, and I’ve always found Clark Kent a one-note character. He’s just sort of a goody, goody, and Wednesday’s sort of just a snarky kid. So how do you, as a writer, take characters like those — kind of like extremes by the way — and then make them feel human? I think that really was our goal. Any writer’s goal is to make characters that feel human and real and have emotional complexity. That’s what is a fascinating journey as you begin to develop these stories and think about how did they become [the people they became]? In Clark’s case, how did he become the man he becomes, just a superhero, who is all about doing good for the world? And then Wednesday, the journey there is, we don’t know where it’s gonna go. No one’s ever seen adult Wednesday. So that’s really exciting in terms of like, we get to tell that story. How does she evolve into a woman, and how do you do that without diluting the essence of Wednesday? Her bandwidth of change, you never wanna change Wednesday too much. You wanna see her evolve, but she is a very particular kind of person, and we never want to change that.”

Both Wednesday and Smallville Take Decades-Old Characters and Tell Stories That Were Never Explored

Co-showrunner Gough further explained that, for many years, viewers and readers just associated Clark Kent and Wednesday to certain given aspects and personality traits that were never questioned. He commented that exercising his creative skills to try to explore how those characters became who they are is practically a writer’s dream project:

“’Cause there’s so many things that are just givens, like with Clark Kent. It’s just like, he’s a good person. He grew up in a small town. He puts on glasses, and nobody recognizes him. It’s just like all of these things that are just givens. It’s just sort of like everybody was told that a long time ago, and nobody ever really kind of kicked the tires on it. And I think with Wednesday it’s the same thing. She is a certain way. But it’s interesting to go, ‘Well, why are these people this way? What makes them tick? And how can you tell these chapters that nobody’s told before?’ Part of it too is, as a storyteller, you’re always looking for a story nobody’s told before. And I mean, it was crazy in ‘Superman,’ the thousands of comics and many, many years before we came along with ‘Smallville’ that nobody had ever told this chapter of Clark Kent’s life. So, for us, it was just great.”

The cast of Wednesday features Jenna Ortega as the title character, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, George Burcea as Lurch, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

