The upcoming comedy-horror series Wednesday starring the troubled child of the Addams Family is set to head to Netflix later this year. Ahead of the debut of the Jenna Ortega-starring series, Netflix has released a website where fans can learn more about the school the series takes place at, Nevermore Academy.

Heading to the website introduces you to a home page where you can click the center button to "apply" to the fictitious school or click on the menu button at the top left of the site to check out the different aspects of the school. Once past the home page, you will find a number of different sections about the school like you would on an actual school website. The first section is "Our Mission," which explains the history and goals of the school. "Founded in 1791, Nevermore Academy is an academic institution that nurtures outcasts, freaks and monsters. Our mission is to help each student master their extraordinary abilities through world-class academics and unique extracurriculars." This section also comes with a promo video starring the students, including Wednesday herself, as well as the school's principal, Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones). The section following is the Meet the Principal section, where a quote is proved by Weems that reads, "Nevermore is a safe haven for our students to learn and grow no matter who they are. For over 200 years we have welcomed Outcasts of all kinds -- werewolves, vampires, sirens and gorgons. As Principal, it is my honor to announce that Nevermore is now accepting applications from everybody. I extend my personal invitation to each and every one of you to apply to our very unique school.”

The "Notable Alumni" include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Ignatius Itt, and the famed poet, Edgar Allen Poe. In the "Meet the Students" section, three attendees of the school and series stars are shown speaking kindly of the academy. Three students are, of course, Wednesday as well as class valedictorian and siren Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday) and the vampire Yoko Tanaka (Naomi J. Ogawa). The "Activities & Events" show off some of the things that students can expect to partake in at the school (and what audience members can expect to see in the show) including Parent's Day, The Poe Cup, and Outreach Day, with that final one seeing the students of Nevermore traveling to the nearby town of Jericho to meet and interact with the "normal" people that live there. The final section of the website is where fans can fill out a survey to apply to attend at the school. Following the questionnaire, you will be prompted to enter your name, email, and address so that the school can send you an acceptance letter for the academy in a few weeks' time.

Directed by Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands), Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville), with both serving as series showrunners. The series will follow the titular daughter of the Addams Family as she tries to navigate the struggles of high school found within the halls of Nevermore Academy, though with a much more supernatural twist. She seeks to develop and strengthen her psychic abilities and solve a mystery that has plagued her family. Along with the other students attending Nevermore Academy and the previously mentioned stars, other cast members for the series include Luis Guzmán as Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Wednesday’s younger brother, Riki Lindhome of Garfunkel and Oates fame as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, among others

Wednesday will be released this Fall on Netflix. You can visit the Nevermore Academy website by clicking here. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for Wednesday: