With this Netflix's dark comedy series being told from the perspective of the Addams family's eldest child, Wednesday, viewers get to learn more about this deadpan, gothic teenager as she gradually evolves. From her arrival at Nevermore to defeating the villainous Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), many become a part of Wednesday’s journey and gradual development, learning to love and understand her weird nature. The series has become incredibly popular, with Wednesday being a major reason for its success. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that Wednesday, although a fascinating character, has her flaws.

Weaknesses and Wednesday do not belong in the same sentence, as the young macabre-loving Addams has repeatedly demonstrated that she has no weaknesses, physical or emotional. Wednesday possesses a wide range of abilities, including weapon mastery, combat skill, born strategist, cello and science proficiency, German fluency, and supernatural abilities, what could possibly be her weakness?

Wednesday has a big heart

Compassionate or soft-hearted is no way to describe the often malevolent Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). In fact, she would prefer no one label her as such. However, when Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) is attacked by the Hyde and ends up in a coma, Wednesday takes it upon herself to visit him regularly. At the end of the series, the hug-hater envelopes Enid in a warm hug, showing a depth of love and emotion in her heart that may not always be apparent.

Wednesday's cold demeanor may make it seem unlikely that she has a big heart, but she does. Despite her tendency to be distant and say hurtful things, Wednesday is capable of kindness and will fiercely protect those she cares about. Although she regards friendship as a sign of weakness, she eventually becomes vulnerable to it, herself.

Wednesday is far too impulsive and stubborn

Wednesday suspects that Xavier (Percy Hynes White) is the Hyde because of his drawings and frequent presence at the scenes of the Hyde's attack. She doesn’t stop to carefully consider any evidence until Xavier is wrongfully imprisoned. This impulsiveness also leads her to wrongfully accuse Dr.Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) while the true perpetrators roam free.

Although Wednesday is a natural strategist, her desire to always be right clouds her judgment sometimes. This leads her to make mistakes, such as accusing the wrong people and not thinking things through. While it may be entertaining to watch her ambitions, her lack of thorough thinking often ruins things.

Wednesday may be afraid of being alone but doesn’t want you to know

Goody Addam's prediction that the Raven's path is a lonesome one seems to come true for Wednesday, as she pushes people away from her. However, when Enid (Emma Myers) packs out of their room in Episode 6, Wednesday realizes that she doesn't actually want to be alone.

Wednesday doesn't cry or beg for Enid to come back, but for a brief moment, her countenance makes it clear that she is scared of Goody's prophecy coming true. Although Wednesday may have once enjoyed her solitary existence, Enid has brought so much color to her world that she can't imagine it any other way.

Wednesday is Unable to Control her psychic ability

It is no news that Wednesday gets her visions at random, which are often triggered by her touching anything or anyone. These sudden visions, which she describes as "electric shock therapy," leave her vulnerable and can occur in dangerous situations, such as during her first kiss with Tyler, who happens to be the Hyde.

Wednesday has no control over her psychic ability, which means she runs the risk of losing her mind or getting injured by the enemy while trapped in her vision. She is often at her weakest when her powers take control. Even Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) warns Wednesday that she needs to learn to control them, otherwise she may just be one vulnerable girl with over-powering abilities.

Her lack of empathy towards her friends is a weakness, not a strength

Wednesday attempts to summon her ancestor's spirit but fails; instead, she receives a suspicious note that leads her to the crypt. When she arrives at the crypt, she finds out her friends have planned a surprise birthday party for her. However, Wednesday is so focused on her investigation that she doesn't even acknowledge their cute gesture, leaving her friends feeling unappreciated.

While Wednesday may not see it as a flaw, Xavier and Enid do not share this view. This lack of empathy for others is a trait that both her friends and some viewers have come to dislike about her. "What's there to like?" Xavier remarks when he realizes that Wednesday's disregard for the feelings of others does not make her special, but rather annoying.

Her love for ‘Thing’ may be her greatest weakness

In the seventh episode, Wednesday is getting closer to unraveling the mystery behind the Hyde and its master. Tyler (Hunter Doohan) takes her on a date to distract her, and she comes back to find her dorm room ransacked and her pet “Thing” impaled. Feeling distraught, she rushes Thing to uncle Fester to revive him.

“If you die, I will kill you” is Wednesday’s awkward way of expressing her intense love for Thing. This is the only moment viewers get to see her in tears, revealing the emotional little girl hidden behind her ghoulish, aloof personality. It turns out Wednesday does have a weakness and that weakness is ‘Thing’ and she may not be as untouchable as she seems.

Wednesday doesn’t know when to stop

In the "Quid Pro Woe" Episode, Nevermore is under lockdown since the Sheriff suspects Wednesday is involved in the mayor’s death. But this doesn’t stop Wednesday from sneaking out of the school and tricking Tyler and Enid into going with her to the Gate’s mansion. While in the mansion, Wednesday and Enid are attacked by the Hyde, and they barely escape alive, but even after that, Wednesday doesn’t stop.

When there is a mystery to unravel, Wednesday stays obsessed and indifferent to the potential harm she may cause those around her. Blinded by her obsession to reach her goal, she puts poor Enid in danger. Torturing Tyler even when Bianca and others urged her to stop was too much, even for a macabre-loving person. Her obsession makes her unable to stop.

Her Hyper-Independence could be her very own undoing

As they make their way into the basement of Laurel Gate’s house, a scared Enid pleads with Wednesday to slow down, but Wednesday refuses to listen to her as she makes her way alone into the house. She doesn’t need anyone slowing her down because she believes she is self-sufficient.

Wednesday is too self-absorbed that she believes she can take down the beast on her own, but it is Enid who ultimately defeats the Hyde. If Wednesday had successfully pushed Enid away due to her aloof nature, there would have been no one to save her from the Hyde. At, the end of Season one Wednesday realizes that it takes a team effort to vanquish their enemies.

Being Hostile to her mum may be a sign of insecurity

While Wednesday is generally confident and unafraid, her conversation with her mother in episode five suggests that she may be insecure. After her husband is imprisoned, Morticia chooses to isolate herself in the nightshade library. Wednesday confronts her mother, and their intense mother-daughter conversation reveals yet another flaw in this morbid teenager.

It is unusual for Wednesday to admit to being insecure because she is typically self-assured, but she seems to be insecure about not living up to her mother's reputation in Nevermore. Perhaps Wednesday has found a worthwhile rival, and it isn’t the self-appointed Queen-bee, Bianca (Joy Sunday) but her very own mother.

Could Wednesday be an attention seeker?

In Nevermore, Wednesday is known for her extreme desire to stand out, making her an outcast among outcasts. In episode four, “Woe What A Night” Wednesday attends the Rave’N dance With Tyler in her black stunning black gothic dress because of her aversion to colors.

Wednesday is known for not caring about the opinions of others and doing things her own way. However, her desire to always stand out may be her greatest flaw. She's so self-absorbed that many people think she's terrible. Wearing a black gown to an all-white party or competing with the Queen of Nevermore after her arrival may indicate her weakness for being the center of attention.

