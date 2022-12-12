There's been absolutely no doubt that Jenna Ortega has played a magnificently droll incarnation of Wednesday Addams on-screen in Netflix's Wednesday, with the biggest challenge the young actor facing being one of the simplest that all actors can face - keeping a straight face. Breaking character, or 'corpsing' - a term the Addams would surely have endorsed - can ruin an important emotional scene - but audiences love it when it happens.

The fact that Wednesday is so utterly deadpan makes the challenge all the more intense for Ortega, who rises gamely to the challenge. But despite her success in the role, it's impossible for anybody not to laugh eventually, particularly for a character who says she doesn't want attempted murder on her rap sheet - because she doesn't want people to know she failed to get the job done.

Luckily for us, Netflix have released a video of outtakes and bloopers from the filming of Wednesday - featuring director Tim Burton joining in on the frivolity - that show Ortega is human after all, breaking character for the world to enjoy. The video also includes her co-stars Xavier Thorpe and Gwendoline Christie struggling to keep their composure in the world of the macabre.

RELATED: 'Wednesday:' 10 Surprising Times Wednesday Addams Showed Emotion

Netflix describes the series as:

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.

Wednesday has been a gigantic hit for Netflix in terms of viewing numbers. It set the record recently as the third-highest-viewed series in the streaming platform's history, which is quite an achievement given it was only released a month ago. A sophomore season renewal hasn't been confirmed at this moment in time, but it would be a shock to discover it wasn't going ahead now.

Ortega will be kept busy for a while in any case. She is set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6 - the sequel to Scream (2022) which was a sequel to Scream (1996) - and is due to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It's been described as "100 times gorier" than any previous Scream movie, but that sounds like something Wednesday Addams would approve of.

You can check out the blooper reel for Wednesday down below.