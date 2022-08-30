Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.

After bouncing from school to school due to multiple expulsions, Morticia and Gomez decide to enroll Wednesday at The Nevermore Academy, where they met and fell in love. In addition to acclimating to a new environment and navigating new relationships, Wednesday also stumbles upon a dark secret that goes back generations in her family. A mystery involving “serial killers, murders and monsters,” as Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega says in the “Inside the Character” video from Netflix.

It looks like she will need some help to uncover the truth, but who at her new school will be the one to become her ally? Perhaps she’ll find help through an unexpected friendship. This handy guide will explain to you who’s in the cast and how their characters will interact with Wednesday. Watch the trailer below if you haven’t seen it yet!

Related:‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci on How It Feels Returning to the Addams Family Universe [Exclusive]

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Image via Netflix

The titular character will be played by scream queen Jenna Ortega. Ortega was most recently seen in the latest Scream movie, as well as the A24 horror film X. She is stepping into the shiny black shoes of Wednesday Addams as she embarks on an adventure in her newest high school, The Nevermore Academy. Surrounded by “peers who will understand” her, as Morticia says in the trailer, it’s only a matter of time before Wednesday makes a friend, right? …Right?

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Image via Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) will be taking on the role of Morticia, Wednesday’s glamorously gothic mother. Morticia seems to have a closer relationship with her daughter compared to Gomez, who generally pays more attention to their son, Pugsley. In case you've been living under a rock and don't know already, Zeta-Jones is an Academy Award-winning actor whose most recent appearance was in the Fox drama Prodigal Son.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Image via Netflix

Gomez, the Addams family patriarch, will be played by Luis Guzmán (Traffic). Deeply in love with his wife Morticia, Gomez is an eccentric oddball in pretty much every version of the ghoulish family. Guzmán is a very familiar face to movie and TV audiences, having appeared in many memorable roles over the 40+ years of his career. He's also frequently seen in movies by directors Steven Soderbergh and Paul Thomas Anderson. He was most recently seen in 2021's The Birthday Cake.

Christina Ricci as TBA

Image via Falco Ink.

It’s been confirmed for a while now that Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, will be involved in this show. She is credited for all eight episodes of the season, but it remains a mystery what role she will be playing. The only hint Ricci gave was that she is not playing an older version of Wednesday. Will her character be involved in the mystery that Wednesday sets out to solve? Only time will tell, as her role in this series has been kept well under wraps.

Related:Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega's "Smart and Modern Take" on 'Wednesday'

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Image via Netflix

Pugsley is Wednesday’s younger brother and will be played by Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle In Time). Pugsley is expected to be appearing in two of the 8 episodes, so his character will most likely not have a prominent role in the series.

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Image via Netflix

Based on the trailer, it seems that Larissa Weems is the headmistress at the Nevermore Academy. She is being played by Gwendoline Christie, who is best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the HBO series, Game of Thrones. Weems and Wednesday will likely be butting heads throughout the series.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Image via Netflix

Enid Sinclair will be played by Emma Myers (Girl In The Basement). Will Enid become Wednesday’s friend or “frenemy?” You can see her character in the trailer sporting blond hair with colorful highlights asking Wednesday if she wants to “take a stab at being social,” to which Wednesday responds, “I like stabbing.” It’s unclear if she will go the same route as Amanda Buckman from Addams Family Values or if she will surprise us with a darker side that appeals to Wednesday.

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Image via Netflix

Joy Sunday (Dear White People) will play the character Biana Barclay. She is seen in the trailer rolling her eyes, and again later on in a fencing duel with Wednesday. The question needs to be asked yet again, will she form some sort of friendship with Wednesday, or will they be rivals? The fact that they are shown fencing without the protective face masks would indicate more of a tense rivalry between the two.

Related:Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' Reboot Will Join 'Wednesday' on Netflix This Fall

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Image via Showtime

Although very briefly, Tyler appears in the trailer running alongside Wednesday, looking over his shoulder as if someone (or something) is chasing them. Tyler is played by Hunter Doohan, who played Brian Cranston’s son in the Showtime drama series Your Honor. It’s not to say that simply running next to Wednesday immediately means they’ve teamed up, but it does appear that way in the clip from the trailer.

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Image via Netflix

The Gifted star Percy Hynes White will be playing the role of Xavier Thorpe, another one of Wednesday’s new classmates at Nevermore Academy. In the trailer, he is seen sitting next to her when she squashes a giant black spider that came to life off of a sketchbook. Is it possible he possesses some kind of powers? Was the spider crawling toward her meant to be a threat? We will have to wait to find out if Xavier will befriend Wednesday or if he tries to bully her before learning some hard lessons at her hands, like the spider.

Riki Lindhome as Valerie Kinbott

Image via A24

Dr. Kinbott will be played by Riki Lindhome. Lindhome is best known for her portrayal of Donna Thrombey in Knives Out, as well as her villainous role of Sadie in the 2009 remake of The Last House On The Left. She’s not shown in the teaser trailer, but it’s safe to say she is probably employed at the Nevermore Academy as an in-house doctor… something that is sure to be necessary considering who’s in the student body.

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Image via Netflix

Of course, Thing doesn’t have a face to attribute to the actor, but he seems to play a prominent role in the upcoming Wednesday series. Even without any spoken lines, Thing always brings comedic moments to the movies and will no doubt continue to do so in the series. It’s not an easy task to make audiences love your character when all they have to go off of is… a disembodied hand. Romanian actor and magician Victor Dorobantu stepped up to the plate for this role, so we’ll see if his magician’s handwork will come into play.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, and only time will give us all the answers! Keep your eyes peeled for the official release of Wednesday, coming to Netflix this fall.