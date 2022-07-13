Actor Christina Ricci is riding high with her second Emmy nomination for her supporting role as Misty, a plane crash survivor, on Showtime’s Yellowjackets. On the occasion, she shared with Deadline that the response to the show is “overwhelming” and “a testament” to the mettle of talent involved. She also revealed that she has been a fan of the show from the get-go for its “incredibly varied examples of women”.

Nonetheless, the actor further delved into her experience of reuniting with Tim Burton on Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addams Family and in 1993's Addams Family Values. Now she is set to play an undisclosed role in the Netflix series. She tells,

I was beyond flattered, particularly because it is Tim Burton and I respect and admire Tim so much. So, to have him ask me to come back and play this part in that world was really gratifying on a sentimental level.

The upcoming coming-of-age comedy features Jena Ortega in the titular role. It’ll follow Wednesday solving the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago while navigating her school year at Nevermore Academy.

Image via Orion Pictures

Speaking of Ortega, Ricci revealed she “really loved” working with her further adding,

She’s so incredibly talented and professional, and really seems to love film and TV making, and is involved in every step along the way of the show. And her Wednesday is a really, really great, smart, modern take on that character.

Burton serves as director and executive producer along with Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. The duo share the writing credit and also serves as showrunners. Further, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania, and Gail Berman – all serve as executive producers.

Along with Ricci and Ortega, the series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa among others.

Netflix has not set an official release date meanwhile, check the synopsis below: