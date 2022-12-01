Netflix has another hit on their hands with the new original series Wednesday. The show managed to do justice to the macabre character while also keeping up with the hilariously weird aesthetic of The Addams Family. Wednesday’s arrival at an academy for outcast and supernatural teenagers called Nevermore starts the story and shakes up the school’s status quo. The eight-episode series is incredibly engaging, fun, and thrilling but is over in the blink of an eye. We understand that empty feeling of not knowing what to watch after a good binge, so to fill the post-Wednesday void, here are 10 similar shows that nailed the creepy teenage drama category.

Teen Wolf

Image via MTV

Teen Wolf is the perfect long-length binge, the show spanned six seasons and never jumped the shark. It may seem like a cheesy remake of the 1980s classic, but it's one of the most well-written and well-acted series in its genre. On the surface, it is about a teenage boy navigating becoming a werewolf and high school drama simultaneously, but it gets much more profound as the seasons go on. It stars Tyler Posey, but the real scene stealers are Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden. Now is the perfect time to binge the show or start a rewatch since it was recently announced a Teen Wolf Movie is in the works!

Riverdale

Image Via The CW

If you want an unhinged teen show that touches on every possible genre, it’s time to watch Riverdale. The first couple of seasons follow the antics of Archie & The Gang and an intertwined murder mystery. Now six seasons deep, the show has covered everything; biker gangs, serial killers, cults, Gargoyle Kings, a bear attack, and parallel universes. Most recently, the gang has even acquired superpowers. The seventh and final season will air in 2023, giving you just enough time to catch up on all 117 episodes of Riverdale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

If Riverdale is too much for you, a better choice may be another Archie-Comics-Universe show, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which more closely resembles the likes of Wednesday. The show even features a Nevermore-esque school called The Academy of Unseen Arts and a Queen Bee that immediately chooses newcomer Sabrina as her target. Aptly abbreviated CAoS leans more towards the sinister occult vibe than teeny-bopper, leading to a fully immersive and haunting viewing experience. The show only lasted two seasons before Netflix prematurely cancelled it, but it will definitely scratch the post-Wednesday itch!

The Society

Image via Netflix

Shifting gears from the supernatural, The Society is a Lord of the Flies-type story about a town full of teenagers who now have to fend for themselves after the rest of the population disappears. On top of following the perplexing mystery, the show also touches on important topics such as gun violence, abusive relationships, drug addiction, and mental health. Kathryn Newton leads a crop of impressive performances from the young cast that add endless dimension to the clever scripts. Netflix renewed the show for a second season in 2019 but cancelled it a couple of months later due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 10 episodes long, The Society is the perfect short and commitment-less binge!

The Midnight Club

Image via Netflix

Before Wednesday premiered, The Midnight Club was the reigning teen-mystery show on Netflix. Similarly, both series begin with a girl leaving home for an institute filled with misfit toys. Brightcliffe Home in The Midnight Club is a haven for terminally ill teenagers, adding humanity and empathy to the story. Every night, all the residents meet to exchange spooky stories, a la Are You Afraid of the Dark? It was created by modern-horror aficionado Mike Flanagan who was the genius behind The Haunting at Hill House, Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep. There’s a very good chance this show gets another season, so it’s best to jump on the bandwagon sooner rather than later.

Scream: The TV Series

The Scream horror movie franchise is so iconic it, of course, spawned a TV remake. The MTV series, though at times overly melodramatic, was surprisingly clever with its unpredictable plot twists and jump scares. The most controversial part of the reboot was the decision to redesign Ghostface’s iconic mask. Luckily, by the third and final season, the killer’s face was returned to its original form. The show became an anthology in its third season by changing the setting and bringing on a new cast featuring Keke Palmer, Tyga, and Tyler Posey. If you prefer slasher to supernatural, Scream will not let you down.

The Vampire Diaries & Legacies

During the height of The Twilight Saga frenzy, the CW made a wise decision to adapt the popular book series entitled The Vampire Diaries into a TV show. When it premiered in 2009, it was the network’s biggest debut in its history. The show heavily relied on the budding romance between vampire Stefan Salvatore and human Elena Gilbert, played by Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev, respectively. However, the real charm that kept the show moving for eight seasons was the ever-evolving dynamic between Stefan and his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder). It also had a crop of supernatural supporting characters that helped carry the series and even led to multiple spinoffs.

Technically a spinoff of a spinoff, Legacies is still highly intriguing as a standalone series. Like in Wednesday, the main character Hope, enters a school for "gifted’ youth," which is really a haven for supernaturally powered teenagers to hone or control their abilities. It featured many fan-favorite cameos of characters from the TVD universe. If you’re in for a challenge, binge all of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and then finish it off with Legacies.

Misfits

Arguably one of the more influential supernatural teen television shows of the late 2000s was Misfits. If you grew up on Tumblr, you have seen this show. It follows five teenagers who have been sentenced to community service after committing various rebellious crimes in their town. After getting caught in an electrical storm, each delinquent develops a superpower that reflects on who they are as a person. The show lasted five seasons, and though the original cast did not stay for the entire run, it maintained its charm throughout. There was almost a US remake of the British hit, but luckily the original has remained untouched.

Deadly Class

Image via Syfy

As proved evident, there is no shortage of television shows set in a special sort of academy for a special sort of teen. Though only one season long, Deadly Class deserves to be mentioned. Rather than learning how to become a witch, this school teaches their students how to become assassins. Something that sets this show apart is the 1980s-era backdrop and how it had a robust visual identity. It is much more savage and violent than some of the other shows on this list, so perhaps it’s not for the faint of heart.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Image via 20th Television

Last but certainly not least is the creepy teen drama blueprint, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It’s a cult classic for a reason; it nailed the peculiar conundrum of trying to be a regular teenage girl while also fighting off supernatural creatures. Sarah Michelle Gellar is legendary as Buffy and has most certainly impacted any other female-led teen show. The show lives perfectly in the Y2K aesthetic; the fashion, the hairstyles, and how they talk is extremely nostalgic. Even though the out-of-date visuals and special effects are more laughable than they are scary, the creep factor of the show has not expired. It has a whopping 144 episodes, but it is one of those shows that’s simply just a must-see!