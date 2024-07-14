The Big Picture Exclusive Funko Pop Moment at SDCC features Wednesday and Enid from Netflix's Wednesday series.

Their friendship is at the core of the show, showcasing their opposite personalities and strong bond.

Season 2 is currently filming in Ireland, with a potential release by the end of 2025.

San Diego Comic Con is quickly approaching later this month. While the big movie trailers and Hall H panels are the main ticket items for this massive pop culture event, the exclusive collectibles and merch are what most people hunt for when they’re at SDCC. Companies like Funko have already started to announce their 2024 exclusive Pops for the con. For fans of Netflix’s Wednesday, this includes a moody Funko Pop Moment.

The set includes both Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, the reluctant pair of roommates at Nevermore Academy, in front of their cobwebed glass window. This specifically depicts one of the pair’s first encounters when Wednesday decides to redesign half their room in her morbid image. While Enid is a much cheerier and colorful character than Wednesday, this Pop Moment puts their differing color palette on full display, she doesn’ take any of her new roommate's changes sitting down. Early in the first season, they would start budding heads a bit in a loving feud, challenging each other to break first, but they would eventually come to understand each other and become great friends. Enid was also one of Wednesday’s closest allies in defeating the Hyde that had terrorized Nevermore and the surrounding town in the show’s freshman year. Her werewolf abilities are fully manifested by the final episode as well.

This is Enid’s third Funko Pop after previously receiving two normal stand-alone figures. This would be Enid in her Nevermore uniform and her themed after the now-iconic Rave’n dance. As for Wednesday, this version of the classic Addams Family character has gotten multiple Pops since the show's debut in 2022. This includes her holding an umbrella and playing her cello.

Wednesday and Enid: A Friendship Like No Other

One of the main reasons why Wednesday worked so well was because of the title character’s relationship with Enid. While both characters dealt with young love in Season 1, their friendship was the core heart beat of the series. The two characters couldn’t be any more opposite. Enid’s this ray of sunshine whose wardrobe is full of pink, while Wednesday is a blackened soul whose dry and tortured writer aesthetic is enough to make anyone want to leave the room. Yet that’s why their partnership was such a success, even if they didn’t want to admit it at the time. Wednesday brought out a confident side of Enid and, at the same time, the latter made Wednesday open up her bleak heart just enough for her to feel human. It also helps that Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have effortless chemistry together with a killer sense of comedic timing.

Wednesday Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but they’re currently filming in Ireland. That means there’s a good chance we should return to Nevermore by the end of 2025. While we wait for more Wednesday news, you can watch Season 1 on Netflix or buy it on Blu-ray. For now, Wednesday and Enid are just an SDCC/Summer Con exclusive at the company’s booth, Funkoville International Airport. SDCC is taking place from Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

