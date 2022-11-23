Wednesday is finally available on Netflix, allowing the whole world to witness Jenna Ortega carving out her place in Hollywood history as the best version of the character yet. And with Tim Burton as a creator, Wednesday is as creepy and kooky as The Addams Family adaptations can be.

However, even though Wednesday is a delightfully gloomy experience, the first episode is packed with twists, turns, and revelations that can be overwhelming. Now that the whole season has premiered, it’s time to break down what happened in “Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe.”

Making New Enemies

Image via Netflix

Wednesday mostly takes place in the town of Jericho and the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for monsters and outcasts. However, before Wednesday is sent to the school where her parents used to go, the series takes us to the Nancy Reagan High School. As members of the Addams family, Wednesday and her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) stand out from the crowd. That leads Pugsley to be bullied by the water polo team and shoved into a locker. Since Wednesday feels she’s the only one who can torture her brother, she takes revenge on the water polo team by releasing carnivorous piranhas into the high school pool. The team’s captain loses a testicle, and Wednesday gets kicked out of her eighth school in five years.

Since Wednesday proved so many times she’s not fit to share a school with normies, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) decided to enlist their daughter in the Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is determined to escape this new school and get far away from her family’s reach, but Morticia and Gomez are confident she’ll fit in with the other freaks of Nevermore Academy. After all, since 1791, Nevermore has been a safe haven for vampires, werewolves, sirens, gorgons, mediums, and anyone society decides is too weird to live among normies. So, they leave Wednesday at the boarding school with a crystal ball they can use to contact each other. Gomez also asks Thing (Victor Dorobantu) to watch Wednesday from the shadows and report back home.

As soon as she arrives at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday is focused on making new enemies. First, her family is greeted by headmaster Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who was her mother Morticia’s roommate when they were teenagers. Larissa is polite and welcoming, but we can’t shake the feeling there’s some bad blood between the headmaster and Morticia. Since Wednesday’s first season digs deep into the Addams' past and secrets, we can be sure Larissa’s grudge will be explained in future episodes.

And speaking of roommates, Wednesday is condemned to share her bedroom with Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a young werewolf who loves colors, makeup, and happiness. Enid is eager to show Wednesday around and introduce some of her new colleagues, such as tortured artist Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), gorgon Ajax (Ajax Petropolus), and Queen Bee siren Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday). While learning more about Nevermore’s microcosmos can help Wednesday improve her escape plan, the young goth clarifies to Enid that she doesn’t want to be friends. The last person Wednesday meets on her first day is Marylin Thornhill (Christina Ricci), her “dorm mother.” Marilyn arrives at the dorm room just as Enid threatens to use her werewolf claws to rip Wednesday apart, while the Addams' killer promises to suffocate her roommate in her sleep. You know, the usual boarding school experience. And while we still don’t know who Marilyn really is and what’s her role at Nevermore, it’s great to see Ricci back in the Addams universe after playing Wednesday herself in the 1990s.

Wednesday is determined to anger the most influential students in Nevermore the following day. So, when she sees Bianca bullying a kid named Rowan (Calum Ross) during fencing class, she decides to challenge the school’s Queen Bee to a duel. Wednesday scores the first point, with Bianca making things even in a second. To spicy things up, Wednesday proposes military rules: no masks, no points, and the first one to draw blood wins. While Wednesday is confident of her fencing skills, Bianca is not an adversary she should underestimate. After a fierce battle, Bianca cuts Wednesday's forehead, proving to be the superior fencer and wounding the goth girl’s ego. But that’s not the only blow directed on Wednesday that evening.

Finding New Friends

Image via Netflix

As much as it might hurt Wednesday to admit, she also begins to forge new alliances during her time at Nevermore Academy. First, when she’s angrily pacing in the school after her painful defeat in fencing class, someone pushes a stone gargoyle from the roof in Wednesday’s direction. She only survives because Xavier pushes her out of the way of a crushing death. At first, Wednesday is enraged with Xavier, as she would have greeted death as a friend. Xavier, however, reveals he’s only paying an old debt. The Addams family was at Xavier’s grandmother’s funeral some years prior. On the occasion, the children decided to play hide-and-seek, and Xavier hid in her grandmother’s coffin, getting stuck inside. The coffin was already inside the cremation oven when Wednesday heard Xavier knocking on the wood. Even though she claims to have no heart, Wednesday stopped the machine and ultimately saved Xavier.

Wednesday and Enid also partially mend their relationship by sharing sad stories. As it turns out, there’s a social hierarchy even in Nevermore, and you can still be an outcast in a school for outcasts. In Enid’s case, she’s a werewolf who cannot fully transform, she can only make her claws grow. And if she doesn’t find a solution for her issue soon, she might get kicked out of her pack. As for Wednesday, she reveals the last time she cried was when her pet scorpion, Nero, was killed by some bullies who held her down and forced her to watch as they ran over the poor arachnid with their bikes. Crying didn’t fix anything, though, so Wednesday promised herself never to shed another tear. She was only six years old, and the traumatic experience helped to shape her whole life.

During Episode 1, Wednesday also finds old allies once she discovers Thing is following her. The girl threatens to lock the hand inside a drawer for the semester unless he claims allegiance to her. Thing agrees with her terms and vows to help her escape Nevermore.

Wednesday meets her last ally in the town of Jericho, where she has to go to mandatory therapy sessions, part of the deal to keep her attempted murder of the polo team out of her permanent records. Wednesday is unwilling to take therapy seriously and uses the opportunity to escape through the bathroom window. Since Headmaster Larissa keeps an eye on her to prevent her from missing her appointment, Wednesday takes cover at a local café, where she bumps into Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). Tyler works at the café and is struggling to fix an espresso machine. Wednesday helps the young man with his machine and, in exchange, asks him to drive her to the train station. Tyler agrees to give Wednesday a ride after his shift, forcing her to wait an hour.

While Wednesday is waiting, she gets cornered by three teenagers dressed as pilgrims. They work at Pilgrim World, a local themed park, and are very hostile towards Nevermore’s students. Wednesday can be hostile too, and when things escalate, she beats the three boys to a pulp. The commotion gets the attention of Headmaster Larissa. Jericho’s sheriff and Tyler’s father, Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane), also arrives to contain the fight. In the aftermath, the sheriff recognizes Wednesday’s name and calls her father a murderer. Wednesday’s escape plan is thwarted, but she gets the first clue for a big family mystery.

Emerging Powers

Image via Netflix

Besides introducing the Nevermore Academy and teasing Addams family secrets, “Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe” also underlines how the lead character is developing psychic powers. At Nancy Reagan High School, Wednesday gets a vision of the water polo team after she touches the ropes they’ve used to tie her brother down. And in Jericho, Wednesday bumps into a fruit farmer, getting a glimpse of his death. Later that day, Wednesday witnesses the accident where the farmer broke his neck, learning that she can see the future somehow. While we don’t know the full extent of Wednesday’s power yet, it seems like these abilities are connected to the Addams family's secret past and a strange prophecy. And everything comes together during the goth girl’s second escape attempt.

Using a Harvesting Festival as a cover, Wednesday decides to get to the train station while the other students of Nevermore are too busy. She sends Thing to Tyler’s home with a phone number written in his palm and uses Enid’s computer to call her ally. Tyler agrees to help Wednesday, and they meet at the carnival. Tyler also brings Gomez Addams' old police file as a goodbye gift to help Wednesday better understand why Sheriff Galpin hates her family so much.

Just as Wednesday and Tyler are about to get in Tyler’s car, they get attacked by the Pilgrim World’s troupe, now equipped with baseball bats. Wednesday and Tyler escape their attackers. While she’s running, Wednesday bumps into Rowan. She sees a strange book, a burning tree, and Rowan’s getting mauled to death by something with sharp claws.

Wednesday follows Rowan into the woods, eager to warn him about the gruesome fate that awaits him. Rowan, however, uses his telekinetic powers to pin Wednesday against a tree. The boy shows a page he ripped from a book, depicting a girl that looks just like Wednesday in the middle of flames. The book was written by Rowan’s mother, a powerful Seer who predicted Wednesday would destroy Nevermore and its students. So, Rowan was charged with killing the prophesied girl, should she ever come to the boarding school. It looks like this might be the end for Wednesday, but a gnarly beast comes out of the woods, kills Rowan just like the girl saw in her vision, and runs away.

So, after an eventful evening, Wednesday finds out her dad might be a murderer. There’s an old prophecy claiming she’s the destroyer of Nevermore. And there’s a monster in the woods killing innocent people, but one that is also willing to save Wednesday. With so many questions to answer, Wednesday decides she’ll stay at Nevermore — and lucky for us, we get a whole season of a thrilling Addams Family mystery.