Wednesday Episode 6 delves deep into the Raven mythology, as the titular character (Jenna Ortega) tries to summon Goody Addams to teach her how to control her psychic abilities. As Goody will reveal, the Raven’s path is lonesome, as Wednesday’s fate is to always look for the darkness in other people. This is a classic self-fulfilled prophecy, however, since our favorite goth girl believes so much that she’s destined to be alone, she ends up pushing people away. Not coincidentally, the series puts Wednesday's antisocial behavior into the spotlight for her birthday, a day when she’s supposed to be celebrated by friends and family.

Episode 6, “Quid Pro Woe,” gets us closer to Wednesday’s endgame, as the monster comes back into the picture, and we learn more about the creature’s relation to the Addams Family. More importantly, the episode forces Wednesday to rethink how she manipulates the people closest to her just to prove she doesn’t need anyone but herself. That’s obviously a lie, as the girl will realize once she burns all the bridges around her and ends up truly alone for the first time since she got to Nevermore Academy.

RELATED: 'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series

A Birthday Wish Comes True

Image via Netflix

Episode 6 starts with Wednesday performing a seance to try to contact Goody. Her efforts are in vain, but she gets a mysterious letter under the door saying that the truth awaits her in Joseph Crackstone’s (William Houston) crypt. Since Wednesday is stuck on her monster investigation, she decides to give the note’s author a chance, dragging Enid (Emma Myers) with her in the middle of the night to visit the crypt. Unfortunately, the letter was fake and only an excuse for Thing and Wednesday’s Nevermore friends to throw her a surprise birthday party.

Instead of thanking her friends for their kindness, Wednesday lets everyone knows how she’s annoyed. Wednesday doesn’t even cut her Grim Reaper-themed cake, placing all her focus on a suspicious Latin inscription she finds inside the tomb: “Fire will rain when I rise.” Someone burned the first half of this message on Nevermore’s lawn at the end of Episode 5, and the crypt’s inscription proves the monster is somehow connected to Crackstone and Nevermore’s destruction prophecy. Touching the inscription gives Wednesday a vision of Goody, who tells the girl she’s a lonely Raven and that the next piece of the puzzle is at an old mansion with fenced gates.

The following day, Wednesday pays a visit to Eugene (Moosa Mostafa), who’s still in a coma at the hospital. The girl crosses paths with Dr. Kinbott (Riki Lindhome), who points out how she makes an effort to look like she doesn’t have any friends, but that’s just a façade. Otherwise, she wouldn’t spend her free time visiting Eugene at the hospital. The next person to confront Wednesday about how she pushes everyone away is Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who points out how the girl has been ghosting him since the Rave’N, even though he puts an effort into baking a special cake for her birthday.

Finally, Wednesday visits Xavier (Percy Hynes White), so he can help her figure out where the mansion from vision is located, and by comparing her sketch with the artist's paintings, she figures Goody sent her to the Gates' old house. However, Wednesday also finds a painting of herself playing cello, and when Xavier confesses his romantic interest in her, Wednesday leaves without saying goodbye. It seems like Wednesday shuts down everyone who tries to demonstrate affection for her, a habit that will make her lose some good friends and allies.

The Monster in the Gates’ Mansion

Image via Netflix

Since the Addams Family came to Nevermore and reopened the case of Garrett Gates’ murder, Mayor Walker (Tommie Earl Jenkins) has some ideas about who the monster tormenting Jericho might be. That’s why, at the beginning of Episode 6, the mayor reads the death certificate of Laurel Gates, Garrett’s sister, who supposedly drowned many years ago. He also decides to visit the old Gates mansion after receiving reports lights were turned on in the abandoned house.

Wednesday gets to the Gates mansion just as the mayor finishes checking out the property. On his way out, the mayor calls Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane) to tell him he might have cracked the case and asks to meet with the law office at the Weathervane café. Wednesday is dying to know what the mayor found out and hides in the trunk of his car. She’s not the only person following the mayor, though, as the man gets hit by a blue Cadillac with no license plate just as he’s getting to his meeting with Sheriff Galpin. The sheriff is enraged to see Wednesday so close to yet another crime scene and forbids the girl from pursuing her investigation. Headmaster Weems (Gwendoline Christie) also puts Nevermore in lockdown, revoking Wednesday’s rights to go to Jericho whenever she wants. The mayor is alive but in bad shape and unable to reveal what he found at the Gates’ house, and until the mystery is solved, everyone wants to be extra cautious.

Wednesday is not ready to give up, so in the evening, she calls Tyler, apologizes, and asks if he wants to take her to dinner. Wednesday also tells Enid she’s sorry for not showing appreciation for the surprise birthday party and asks her roommate to go out on a girl’s night with her. Tyler and Enid are happy to see Wednesday reach out to them, but they both are just being manipulated for the girl to get what she wants: people to help her evade Nevermore’s lockdown and drive her to the Gates’ house.

Image via Netflix

Tyler and Enid are visibly hurt by Wednesday's lack of trust in them, but they still accompany her in her investigation. In the Gates’ old place, Wednesday finds the blue Cadillac in the garage, proof that the person who tried to kill the mayor is living there. Inside the mansion, Wednesday also finds a secret passage behind a bookshelf that leads to an altar to Crackstone, where the words from inside the crypt are written on the walls. Finally, after the trio splits up to look for clues, Enid and Wednesday find Laurel's old bedroom, spotless and covered with rose petals. Unfortunately, Tyler screams to warn the girl the monster is coming, leading everyone to run for their lives.

After grabbing an old music box from Laurel’s bedroom, Wednesday takes Enid to hide inside a dumbwaiter. The monster uses its claws to rip the small elevator ropes, making the girls fall into the basement. There, Wednesday finds the body parts of the monster’s previous victims preserved in big glass jars. Outside the house, they find Tyler, who got attacked and has deep scratches on his chest. Xavier joins the group soon after, tipped off by Thing when he tries to look for Wednesday in her dorm room.

The group hides in Tyler’s house, only to be caught by the sheriff. The sheriff forbids Wednesday from talking with Tyler ever again and takes her back to Nevermore. Weems, in turn, is ready to expel Wednesday. However, she refrains from doing so after the girl reveals the prophecy and says she thinks she might be the key to saving Nevermore. Wednesday also says “please” to Weems, which buys her one last chance. Enid, however, is not ready to forgive Wednesday for dismissing her attempts to be her friend, manipulating her, and putting her life in danger. So Enid packs her things and moves to another dorm room. For the first time in her life, Wednesday is not happy to be alone. Things will only get worse before they get better, though, as someone breaks into the mayor’s room on the same evening and finishes the job.

An Unexpected Couple

While Wednesday is destroying all her relationships, an unexpected couple forms elsewhere. After the prank he pulled during the Rave’N, Lucas (Iman Marson) is forced to do voluntary work at Nevermore to redeem himself. There, he meets Bianca (Joy Sunday), who realizes Lucas is wearing a Morning Song bracelet. Willing to change his life for the better, Lucas got involved with Bianca’s mother's cult. Bianca tells him the cult is a sham and that he should get rid of the bracelet and the Morning Song app. Lucas then asks her to meet him at the Weathervane later that day.

At the Weathervane, Lucas and Bianca discuss their complicated history and realize they have much in common. They are both haunted by past errors and are trying to become better people. They also are uncertain if they can ever change who they are or if they are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. While Wednesday revolves around a big mystery, quieter moments like this show how the series care about its characters, allowing them to evolve over time. It also underlines how Wednesday is about accepting differences and realizing that we are all human, regardless of where we came from. It’s great to see the series still invest time in these emotional moments, even as we get closer to the finale and the central mystery becomes more pressing.