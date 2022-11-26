Wednesday’s finale is the culmination of everything that happened so far, as the season’s big mystery is solved and a dark force rises from the grave to destroy Nevermore Academy. And as the episode’s name teases, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) won’t be able to defeat evil by herself. That’s because in “A Murder of Woes,” all the students of Nevermore band together to fight against an enemy who wants to destroy all the outcasts.

Following the events of Episode 7, “A Murder of Woes” deals with the revelation that Tyler (Hunter Doohan) is the Hyde haunting the woods close to the school. The boy is just one of the players in a deadly game, as his master, Laurel Gates, is back in Jericho to break a curse on the town's founder, Joseph Crackstone (William Houston). Joseph’s soul was bound by a spell cast by Goody Addams, creator of the Nightshades and distant relative to Wednesday. Unfortunately, that makes Wednesday the key to the resurgence of the villain, an event that threatens outcasts all over the world. But before Wednesday can rise as the savior of the Nightshades prophecy, she will be cast out as a pariah.

Secrets and Revelations

After discovering Tyler is the Hyde, Wednesday asks for Bianca’s (Joy Sunday) help to subdue the monster. Wednesday sets a date with Tyler in the forest, and when the boy gets there, Bianca and other sirens use their powers to put him to sleep. Tyler wakes up chained to a chair inside Xavier’s (Percy Hynes White) art studio. Wednesday reveals how she discovered Tyler's mom was an outcast who went to school together with her parents and pushes the boy to confess to being the Hyde. Tyler pretends to be desperate and asks the other students of Nevermore to help him. Everyone is supporting Wednesday, though, at least until the Addams girl picks up her torture tools.

Unwilling to be accessories to such a gruesome crime, all the students return to Nevermore, leaving Wednesday alone. Bianca also tells headmistress Weems (Gwendoline Christie) about what’s happening in Xavier’s studio. Weems calls Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane), who arrives at the scene just as Wednesday is about to beat Tyler with a hammer. Everyone is taken to the police station, as Wednesday is accused of fabricating truths just to feel superior to everyone else. The Sheriff, however, agrees not to press charges against Wednesday if the girl is expelled from Nevermore.

For a moment, it seems like Wednesday might have made a mistake, and Tyler could be innocent. However, at the police station, the boy admits to being the Hyde, and also says he remembers everything. Tyler gloats about feeling the delicious fear in his victims and underlines how Wednesday lost their cat-and-mouse game. Tyler knows that Wednesday cannot react in a crowded police station and takes his time to tease the girl. It’s the confirmation we all need to know Tyler is, in fact, a villain and not just a victim of someone else’s master plan.

Weems gives Wednesday the rest of the day to pack her stuff and say goodbye to her colleagues before she escorts the young Addams to the train station. Unwilling to give up, Wednesday visits Xavier in jail to ask for the boy’s help. Xavier points out how Wednesday destroyed his life and got him arrested for being the monster. Xavier also unleashes some harsh truths, calling Wednesday toxic and saying that the prophecy cannot happen if she’s not there. So, it’s best for everyone if she just leaves Nevermore forever.

Back at Nevermore, Wednesday says farewell to Enid (Emma Myers), gets a goodbye gift from Marilyn (Christina Ricci), and, after getting news that Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) woke up from his coma, asks Weems to make one last stop before the train station. At the hospital, Eugene tells Wednesday that the person who set the monster’s cave on fire to hide evidence was wearing red boots, a clue that Wednesday uses to figure out who Laurel Gates truly is.

Instead of going to the train station, Wednesday goes back to Nevermore and confronts Marilyn, the normie teacher who’s actually Laurel Gates. After Tyler gets to her greenhouse, Marilyn/Laurel doesn’t feel the need to hide anymore and tells Wednesday she’s a descendent of Crackstone, determined to carry on his mission to kill all the outcasts. Unfortunately for Laurel, Tyler is actually Weems in disguise, as the headmistress used her shapeshifting abilities to support Wednesday’s investigation. But unfortunately for Weems, Laurel is prepared and uses a syringe filled with Nightshade poison to kill the headmistress. Laurel also hits Wednesday with a shovel, ensuring the girl won’t escape her gruesome fate.

Crackstone vs. Nevermore

Wednesday wakes up inside Joseph Crackstone’s crypt. She’s chained to the stone columns, and the body parts Laurel has been collecting from each of the Hyde’s victims are displayed around the pilgrim’s tomb. As Laurel explains, Goody locked Crackstone’s soul after killing him, and only the blood of an Addams under the blood moon can awaken him. The body parts replace the flesh he lost after centuries of decomposing. Basically, Laurel bid her time getting Wednesday, a blood moon, and enough body parts to create her Frankenstein-like monster.

Laurel cuts Wednesday’s hand and uses it to dispel the seal on the tomb. Then, using the Book of Shadows, Laurel performs an incantation to bring Crackstone back from the dead. The pilgrim resurrects, carrying a staff he uses to do magic. Wednesday tries to escape, but Crackstone uses his staff to stop her and a knife to stab her in the guts. Then, Crackstone and Laurel depart toward Nevermore to set the school on fire.

Wednesday is dying from her wound, but Goody’s spirit shows up to help the girl. Goody reveals the family amulet Wednesday carries can channel her powers and ultimately heals the girl. Goody also tells Wednesday that the only way to stop Crackstone is to stab his black heart. Wednesday gets up and runs back to Nevermore, only to meet Tyler along the way. While Wednesday is on Crackstone’s tomb, Eugene calls Enid to tell her Wednesday is going after Laurel. Thing also comes to warn Enid that the Addams girl was kidnapped. Knowing something bad is about to happen, Ajax (Georgie Farmer) warns the other Nightshade members that evil is coming to take the schools. Bianca leads the sirens to use their powers to evacuate Nevermore while everyone prepares for the battle. Enid wolfs out for the first time thanks to the blood moon, transforming into a mighty werewolf. That is handy, as when Enid goes after Wednesday in the woods, Tyler is about to kill Wednesday. The Hyde and the werewolf have a fierce combat, and just as Tyler is about to cut Enid open, help comes unexpectedly.

While hell is breaking loose in Crackstone’s crypt, Eugene’s mom calls the police to warn them something bad is about to happen at Nevermore, but Tyler has cut all the police vehicle's tires to prevent them from coming to the school. The only officer that can reach Nevermore is the Sheriff, who’s taking Xavier to prison. The Sheriff gets to the woods in time to shoot the Hyde, buying Enid a few precious seconds the girl uses to defeat the monster. Once the Hyde is knocked unconscious, the monster reverts to his human form, revealing to the Sheriff that his son is guilty of all the murders. Xavier is innocent and deserves his freedom, which Thing grants him while everyone is distracted by the monster.

Crackstone gets to Nevermore and uses his staff to set the school ablaze. After Enid defeats Tyler, Wednesday returns to the school, grabs a saber, and challenges the pilgrim for the school’s future. Wednesday is clearly no match for the villain, but she’s not alone in the fight. Xavier comes to Nevermore with his bow and shoots an arrow against Crackstone. The villain redirects the projectile towards Xavier, but Wednesday jumps in front of the arrow, saving the boy's life. Next, Bianca comes to the rescue, using her impressive fencing skills to wound the pilgrim. Finally, Wednesday takes the opportunity to stab Crackstone in the heart, ending his life once and for all.

The battle is not over, though, as Laurel picks up a gun to shoot Wednesday and get revenge for Crackstone. Eugene shows up with impeccable timing, controlling his bees and sending them to sting Laurel. So, while only Wednesday was depicted in the prophecy, taking down evil is a collective effort, as every friend the girl inadvertently made in Nevermore helps in the final battle. It’s a great way to end the season’s main conflict, one that underlines people are better when they support each other instead of remaining alone. While Laurel is on the floor, getting stung by hundreds of bees, Wednesday asks her colleague to look away while she does what must be done. It’s never confirmed whether Wednesday kills Laurel or ties her up for the police to pick up the criminal, but that’s not the only mystery left unsolved.

After everything that has happened, classes are canceled for the rest of the semester, and all of Nevermore’s students prepare to return home. Wednesday and Enid promise to keep in touch, while Xavier thanks the girl for taking an arrow for him and gifts her a phone. Inside the Addams' car, Wednesday receives strange messages from an unknown number, which contains recent pictures of her. It seems like someone is still lurking in the shadows, and Wednesday wonders if Laurel and Tyler were pawns in someone else’s games. Finally, Tyler is arrested after his battle in the woods against Enid, but before the finale credits rolls, we see him changing into a Hyde and trying to escape. It was an exciting year at Nevermore, and we can’t wait to see what Wednesday's next adventures will be should Netflix pick up the series for a second season.

Wednesday is available right now on Netflix.