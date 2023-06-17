Since Wednesday is one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time, the streamer couldn’t host a TUDUM event without giving something for fans to cling to until Season 2 releases. Unfortunately, Season 2 of Wednesday is being developed under absolute secrecy, so we didn’t get any major updates during the event. Still, Netflix released a new video featuring some of the main cast members of Wednesday discussing hot fan theories, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan.

In the new video, Myers tells fans the story of Wednesday Season 2 is so secret that not even the cast knows what will happen. Still, if Netflix is marketing the show with the four young stars, we can expect Season 2 to solve some of the loose threads left behind in the first season, like the fate of Tyler (Doohan) and the mysterious past of Bianca (Sunday). Still, while we don’t get a peek at Season 2 of Wednesday, we can still have fun discussing wild theories.

In the video, the cast discusses how some of the loose threads from Season 1 might tease the return of the series' main villain, Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), who was defeated by Wednesday (Ortega) in the Season 1 finale. The cast also talks about how Season 2 of Wednesday should introduce new Addams Family members. Season 1 features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsle, George Burcea as Lurch, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. But there are still many characters to introduce. Hopefully, Cousin It will show up.

What’s Season 2 of Wednesday About?

While we still don’t know if Wednesday will return to Nevermore Academy in Season 2, the cast and crew of the show already gave fans some clues about where the story will take us next. After the series was renewed, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed they wanted to keep exploring the relationships at the core of the show, especially the friendship between Wednesday and Enid (Myers). Furthermore, Ortega has recently underlined how the show will ditch teen romance and embrace horror for future seasons. Since Ortega has become a producer for Season 2 of the show, the star is one of the few people who actually know about the secrets that await fans, which means we can trust her words.

There’s no release date yet for Season 2 of Wednesday. However, since Season 1 was released in November 2022, we shouldn’t expect new episodes before 2024. Check out the new video below.