Master of the family-friendly macabre Tim Burton is at the center of a new featurette for his upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. Featuring showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar alongside series stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones among others, it walks through how the iconic director shaped the series from top to bottom as well as how he really gelled with the character of Wednesday Addams and how he impacted the people around him on the series.

The featurette shows just how much of a match made in heaven Burton and Wednesday are. Thanks to his unique visual aesthetic that mixes a more gothic style with vibrant colors, he was the obvious choice to helm the series for the showrunners. Ortega refers to him as "the most detail-oriented director I've ever worked with" for the painstaking effort he goes through to set up each shot, swapping lenses, angles, and more to create something artistic. Burton's creativity spilled over into the world-building, straddling his usual line between believable and heightened, gothic fantasy. He even designed the monster that lurks within Nevermore Academy. All of his work comes together to create what the showrunners describe as "an extended Tim Burton movie."

Beyond the look of the series, Burton and the showrunners spoke to his affinity to Wednesday and the Addams family in particular. Burton understands Wednesday and the feelings of being an outsider, dealing with parents, and adapting to a new, strange situation. It's something he's explored to an extent in perhaps his most celebrated film, Edward Scissorhands, though Wednesday allows him to expand the story of The Addams Family as well. Burton also remarks on how the family itself fits his own perception of the strangeness within every family unit, albeit in a more exaggerated, fantastical fashion.

One thing the featurette also made clear was how instrumental Burton was in putting together the all-star cast in roles that really made sense. Alongside Ortega as Wednesday and Zeta-Jones as Morticia, the series also features Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Emma Myers as Wednesday's roommate Enid Sinclair, and Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s headmaster Larissa Weems. Rounding out the cast are Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Teodor Dorobantu, Calum Ross, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Christina Ricci, and Riki Lindhome with guest stars Lucius Hoyos and Iman Marson.

Wednesday will see the titular Addams family daughter sent to the same boarding school as her parents, Nevermore Academy, where she practices her psychic powers while trying to solve the same mystery that her parents were involved in. Gough and Millar are writing the series, though it's clear Burton had a hand in fleshing out the world and giving the characters a human feel despite their inhuman qualities. Burton also serves as an executive producer with the pair.

Wednesday streams on Netflix on November 23. See the new featurette down below.