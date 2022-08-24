"She says the things that the rest of us wish we could say."

As the internet has pointed out, 2022 is the year that’s bringing goth back. First, we had The Batman starring Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast and a loner, and recently The Sandman brought together a world where death is literally a character. As all good things come in threes, it’s time we gear up to watch Wednesday – AKA the classic outsider. The series will center around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is moved to a new school and does her best (or worst) to make the Addams family proud.

In order to get us hyped up for the new series, Netflix released today a featurette in which we get a deeper look at the new Wednesday Addams. And there’s no one better to talk about the title character than leading lady Ortega, along with executive producer and director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands), and series creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). The featurette also provides a sneak peek at the series, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, and a blink-and-you-miss look at Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) in character as Larissa Weems.

Ortega reveals that the series will feature murder-mystery elements as some killings are spotted during her stint in Nevermore school, and Wednesday decides to investigate it. Gough and Millar pop in to reveal that this isn’t necessarily an origin story. They state: “It was very important to us that it wasn’t a remake or reboot. That this was a new chapter in Wednesday Addams’ life. This is really a show about exploring her journey into adulthood.” Burton underscores the fact that the idea of the series is not to feel cartoonish, and he loves that.

Notably absent from the featurette is Christina Ricci, whose character Netflix has been keeping under wraps – and it seems like we’ll have to wait until the premiere to see how the actor factors in the series. Ricci played Wednesday in the original movies from the early 90s, but she reportedly won’t play an adult version of the character in the show. In a recent exclusive interview with Collider, Ricci stated she was “honored” to be invited and that her character “is outrageous and fun, and different than anything I've done.”

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Joy Sunday as school rival Bianca Barclay.

Netflix slated the Wednesday premiere for this Fall, but a specific date has yet to be revealed by the streamer. We all know which day of the week it will premiere, though. You can watch the featurette below:

Check out the official synopsis for the series here: