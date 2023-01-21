Jenna Ortega has quickly turned into a modern horror icon. Along with her critically acclaimed slashers X and Scream last year, the young star also became the talk of the genre town because of her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in the self-titled Netflix series directed in part by film legend Tim Burton. When the series debuted in late 2022, Wednesday took the world by storm breaking all sorts of streaming records and became a social media icon thanks to Ortega's killer dance moves. Due to the popularity of the series and its recent Season 2 renewal, Funko Pops based on Wednesday were inevitable. As a part of the Funko Fair 2023, appropriately on Wednesday, the famous toy company has released their Wednesday with Cello Funko Shop exclusive.

There were many incredible aspects to Wednesday that made it addictive to watch. From a sound perspective Danny Elfman’s musical score was to die for, and it was incorporated into Wednesday’s joyfully bleak coming-of-age story so brilliantly. Particularly when everyone's favorite Addams Family member was playing her cello. Whether it was Wednesday playing “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones in the Pilot or a twisted version of the classic “Four Seasons-Winter”, our lovable spooky protagonist set the tone wonderfully for this gothic delight.

Funko captured the spirit of Wednesday Addams perfectly as her white and black striped sweater and pitch black cello recreate the jaw dropping “Paint it Black” moment. There’s also a lot of great detail on the figure itself including Wednesday’s freckles and her hilariously uninterested expression. The figure is $15, but it looks like this is one Pop that will be extremely hard to find. In just hours, the figure has already sold out. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the historic popularity of the series and Ortega's rise to fame, but hopefully Funko will restock the figure soon. This cello variant joins the common Wednesday figure in her black Nevermore Uniform. That also has a Diamond variant Hot Topic exclusive, but both figures are sold out for the time being.

Wednesday must be hating all this attention and popularity, but that’s what happens when you’re the star of one of the best Netflix shows in history. Wednesday was dark, twisted, fun, has a thrilling murder mystery, and retains what made The Addams Family iconic while also driving the franchise sinisterly into the 21st century.

While we anxiously wait for Funko to restock their cello exclusive, you can view Wednesday’s entire collection on their website. Here’s hoping we get more Wednesday Funkos in the future, perhaps featuring her Poe Cup cat costume and her colorful werewolf roommate Enid. For now, Wednesday is streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Season 1’s trailer can be viewed down below.