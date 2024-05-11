The Big Picture Funko's new Wednesday Pop includes detailed death stare and freckles, and recreated the Season 1 poster.

Wednesday Season 2 is filming now in Ireland.

Season 2 of Wednesday will focus more on horror, with Tim Burton returning to direct.

After months of waiting, it was announced earlier this week that Wednesday Season 2 had begun filming in Ireland. The Jenna Ortega starring Netflix adaptation of The Addams Family was a huge hit for the streamer when it debuted in 2022. They took full advantage of that with a full line of merchandise that ranged from action figures to Funko Pops. Now, to hold you over while we wait for Season 2, Funko has unveiled their latest Wednesday Pop.

The new Pop, like Season 1’s main poster, sees Ortega’s Wednesday holding an umbrella in her now-iconic black Nevermore Academy uniform. Like the previous Wednesday figures, there’s a lot of great detail in this Pop. The death stare is one of the more unique facial expressions when it comes to this Funko brand, with the freckles and glossy finish on the character’s boots really helping this Wednesday standout in a crowd. For support, the figure comes with a built-in stand as well. When Season 1 debuted, no one could have predicted how beloved this Addams Family spin-off would become.

This includes Funko, who couldn't anticipate the demand for their initial line of Wednesday products. The character originally had two Pops, one of Wednesday in a normal standing pose (with a diamond Hot Topic variant) and a Funko Shop exclusive of Wednesday playing the violin. These Pops are readily available now thanks to restocks, but in the first handful of months of the show’s reign, this lovably morbid teenager was the holy grail find of Funko Pop collecting. This new Wednesday Pop will be Chalice Collectibles.

What’s ‘Wednesday’ About?

Close

Wednesday Season 1 followed a slightly older teenage Wednesday Addams as, after exhausting all her options in public school, she is forced by her parents to enroll in Nevermore Academy. However, even with an ecosystem full of werewolves, vampires, and sirens, Wednesday is still trying to find herself in this depressing world. Her overly cheery roommate, Enid, is also making it difficult for Wednesday’s moody soul to cope with her dreadful reality. However, when a string of mysterious murders start piling up and a Hyde creature is seen on the loose on campus, Wednesday is the only one who can get to the bottom of Nevermore’s dark secret. While Season 1 combined the best spooky elements of The Addams Family with classic coming-of-age themes, Season 2 will be going in a slightly different direction as it will be focusing less on romance in favor of diving more into the horror side of the character.

While there isn’t an official release date for Season 2 yet, Wednesday has been confirmed to return sometime in 2025. The first episode of the horror series’ sophomore year is titled “Here We Woe Again” and will have Tim Burton back behind-the-camera who directed the first half of the first season. You can currently pre-order the new rain-soaked Wednesday Pop on Chalice Collectibles’ website for $20 USD. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix and is also available for purchase on Blu-ray/DVD. Check out the figure below:

Image via Chalice Collectibles

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix