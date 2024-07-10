The Big Picture The Addams Family update 'Wednesday' on Netflix is getting Funko pops based on the Rave'n dance scene from Season 1.

When it comes to Netflix shows, no adaptation took the world by storm quite like Wednesday. The modern update to The Addams Family starring genre icon Jenna Ortega brought the beloved franchise into the 21st century with a wonderfully gothic and fun coming-of-age story that only the creative mind of Tim Burton could weave. Season 2 is currently in production in Ireland. Now, as fans anxiously wait for more news surrounding the series’ return, Funko has unveiled their new batch of Wednesday Pops, which will have you dancing in excitement.

The four new figures are all based around the Rave’n, the big dance at Nevermore Academy that bookends the first half of Season 1 in Episode 4. That means these Pops are dressed with looks to kill for. The star of the show is Wednesday in her now-classic black ruffle dress doing her now-iconic dance moves she came up with when “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps was blasting over the speakers. The other figures in the wave include Wednesday’s cheerful werewolf roommate Enid in her light pink dress-white boots combo, Wednesday’s rival Bianca in a blue dress, and Nevermore professor Marilyn Thronhill. The latter of which is the first time Marilyn is getting her own Pop. It’s fitting given that the character is played by former Wednesday actress Christina Ricci. As for this Wednesday, this is her fourth Pop based on the Netflix series. We’ve previously seen the character in her Nevermore uniform, with her Cello, and her with an umbrella like the show’s main poster.

What’s ‘Wednesday’ About?

The first season of Wednesday was all about our title character trying to survive high school. Nevermore Academy was Wednesday’s last shot after a near-deadly incident at her former public school. While she should feel more at home in a school full of werewolves, sirens and literal monsters, certain things in high school never change. Wednesday is still the outcast of her new spooky environment. Things become even worse when a string of murders happen around Nevermore’s campus, which leads to a mysterious Hyde. Wednesday’s determined to get to the bottom of this creature’s identity, but her new romantic feelings for a local town boy named Tyler might get in the way of her investigation. The reason why Wednesday worked so well was its stellar combination of gothic horror and witty Addams Family dark humor with a more traditional teenage high school drama. Aging up such an iconic character like Wednesday to fit that latter sub-genre was a major risk, but Burton and his team of filmmakers effortlessly made the franchise pop culture relevant again. Burton directed the first four episodes of the season. That culminated in Episode 4’s Rave’n dance. This saw Ortega officially put her unique stamp on the character with her “Goo Goo Muck” dance that has since been engraved in Pop Culture, being seen on action figures, t-shirts and now Funko Pops. It also served as a major thematic shift for Wednesday’s story. Before that moment, the narrative was very romance-centric. However, this was Wednesday finding her own confidence in who she was as an individual separate from any potential love triangle or significant other. This dance informs the rest of the season and warns fans that romance isn’t in Wednesday’s future.

When’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Releasing?

There’s no set release date for Season 2 yet, but with the show currently filming, we should hear more news on that front soon. Sometime in 2025 seems like a safe bet. While we don’t know any specific plot details, Season 2 will have more of a horror focus and less romance compared to its freshman year. You can catch up on Season 1 on Netflix now or buy it Blu-ray. The new Wednesday Rave’n Funko Pop set is currently available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures will be released in November 2024.

