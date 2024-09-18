Production is well underway on Wednesday Season 2, but series co-creator Al Gough and the rest of the team have already considered the Addams Family spin-off's long-term future. Netflix isn't typically one to order multiple seasons of a show outside of unique extremely viral cases or programs that naturally befit a longer structure, but the Tim Burton-directed series feels primed for a lengthy run after Season 1 became the platform's most popular English-language series. The overwhelming response naturally breeds ideas about a potential Season 3 and 4 and how the upcoming episodes could build to them. However, Gough explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub, in a new interview for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, why he and his creative partner Miles Millar are keeping flexible as they continue to build out the macabre mystery hit.

Wednesday Season 1 already left things wide open for whatever future the creators and Netflix had in store. Jenna Ortega's first year at Nevermore Academy thrust her into a murder mystery and saw her open up and meet new friends like Emma Myers's Enid Sinclair. Although the story the team was telling wrapped up rather nicely, it did leave breadcrumbs to explore by setting up a stalker that directly threatens Wednesday and teasing the escape of the Hyde. Even if the show seemed likely to succeed from the beginning, streaming is unpredictable, and it was important not to leave things too open-ended without assurances of a longer runway.

With Season 2, the approach is very much the same, though Gough admits there has to be at least some consideration for the future. The best way to go about it in his mind is to have a basic idea in place, but let whatever moments stick out throughout development and production help define what threads potential new seasons could tug at. He and Millar specifically reflected on their experience co-creating Smallville for how they approach a road map for Wednesday, as he explained:

"It's always a little bit of... It's never one or the other. It's not like, 'Oh, we're just making one cake this season, then we'll figure out the next cake next season.' I think what happens is, you have a loose idea, and we used to do this with Smallville, we had signposts. And then as you're developing a season, certain things start to pop, and then you realize like, 'Oh, that's an interesting story', or, 'That's something,' and then that could lead you into Season 3. I think here, again, we have the signposts, an idea of where we want to get each season, but then we also open it up to, when we're breaking the season, we're seeing what stories for us are interesting, what characters are interesting. Then when you start shooting it and you're like, 'Okay.'"

'Wednesday' Is Still Finding Out What It Does Best

Part of the process of planning a future for Wednesday also involves audience reaction and learning the strengths of the show. In Season 1, the series earned some criticism for its love triangle, an aspect Ortega especially disagreed with. Season 2 made the move to forgo any romance and focus more on horror, leaning into the creepy, Burton-esque elements. Gough again compared this balancing act of charting a course beforehand and discovering the best parts of a show as it's being made to Smallville, highlighting how their mindset while making the show changed depending on the episodes the creators felt did it a disservice. He said:

"So it's a little bit of both, and not to sound mystical or a cop-out, what's interesting about a television show is, it tells you what it can and can't do. And we used to do this with Smallville. Smallville had some great episodes, and then it had things it couldn't do. For instance, Smallville couldn't do magic. Those episodes sucked. And you learn that, and you don't do those anymore, but you know what I mean."

As Wednesday continues to be made, Gough, Millar, and the entire team continue to learn more about the kind of show it should be through instinct. They already have ideas in place for a potential Season 3 and 4, but those might be upended by how they feel about Season 2 when everything is said and done. Some sweeping changes are being made as the Addams Family show grows, with a more cinematic edge being employed and a more action-packed horror setup with a host of new cast members including Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, and Thandiwe Newton. By the time the new episodes are finally released, the future of the show, in their eyes, could be entirely upended by a new idea that stuck out during production. Gough told Collider:

"I think for us, because we've been doing it long enough, is you get a feel for it, and you just keep yourself open to like, 'Oh, this is what this show does well.' And when it starts to feel like, 'Why isn't this working?', because this shouldn't be in the show. Some of it is just a feeling, it's just an instinct that you get while you're breaking the stories. And some of it comes with it, we've been doing it a long time. So I think the answer is, we have ideas for Season 3 and Season 4. We also know that none of those things are set in stone, because things could change and we could come up with something better as we're going along.

There's no release date for Season 2 of Wednesday yet, though it likely won't hit Netflix until late next year at the earliest. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream now. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as the series continues production and the rest of our conversation with Gough.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

