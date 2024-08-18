The Big Picture Lowe's new animatronics lineup includes iconic characters like Wednesday Addams and Disney's The Haunted Mansion caretaker.

Fans of the Addams Family will love the life-size Musical Wednesday Addams Raven Dance Animatronic with lifelike features.

With fall quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about Halloween decorating. Spooky destinations like Spirit Halloween and Home Depot have already debuted their killer animatronic line-up, which has included such fear-inducing characters like Chucky, Ghostface, Michael Myers and Art the Clown from Terrifier. Now, Lowe’s has entered the ring with their spine-tingling licensed 2024 lineup.

The two major franchises that are included in Lowe’s animatronic collection this year are The Addams Family and Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. The Addams Family is also split into two categories. Netflix’s popular Wednesday series and the traditional family-centric brand. The literal star of the show here is Lowe’s life-size five-foot tall Musical Wednesday Addams Raven Dance Animatronic. This is based on Jenna Ortega’s now-iconic version of the character and Episode 4 of the series. The piece has a striking likeness to Ortega with it being able to replicate the actress’ deadly dance moves as well.

Another decoration based on Wednesday in their collection is a 13-inch Musical Wednesday Thing Bookstack Tabletop Animatronic. This life-size piece features “cinematic sound effects and sound clips from the screen...and an unexpected (spine-chilling) spider jumpscare!” Given Wednesday and Thing's loving relationship in the series, these witty digits would go hand-and-hand with their dancing counterpart. When it comes to the normal Addams Family, the last piece in Lowe’s collection is a life-size four-feet-tall Cousin Itt Musical Animatronic. The classic Addams Family theme is included with this decor to maximize the haunting Halloween fun. Finally, as it pertains to The Haunted Mansion, there’s a life-size six-foot-tall LED Caretaker Animatronic and a Musical LED Haunted Mansion Wall Plaque Decor to keep Disney fans happy.

What’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 About?

There has been no official plot details for Wednesday Season 2 yet, as they’re still in the heart of production of our next semester at Nevermore Academy. However, last season, in the franchise's tradition, it acted as a horror comedy that made Wednesday a fish out of water in a high school full of monsters. A murder mystery surrounding a terrifying Hyde makes Wednesday even less popular than she already was to begin. This creature is also the key to both Nevermore and the Addams Family’s dark past. When previously talking about Season 2, Ortega stated that Wednesday’s next adventure would be focused more on horror rather than the romance that acted as the backbone to Season 1’s killing spree.

There’s no official release date yet for Season 2, but fans should hear more on that front as the calendar gets closer to 2025. It's likely that Wednesday will return within the next year or so. Until then, you can catch up on Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix. It’s also currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. You can find more information on Lowe’s long list of Halloween animatronics on their website. The Dancing Wednesday and Thing are no longer being sold on the website, so you may need to do some good old-fashioned hunting at your local Lowe’s store to track them down.

