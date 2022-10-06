Things are getting spooky on Twitter, where Netflix recently dropped a new photo for their upcoming series, Wednesday. Giving fans an update of the countdown until the Addams’ family kiddo gets her own telling, the streamer cheekily wrote “7 more Wednesdays until Wednesday,” teasing the show’s release on November 23. While it may be after the official Halloween season, we’re sure those who like to keep the tricks and treats going all the way up until Thanksgiving will be happy to mark the holiday’s finale with this one.

In the image, we see the titular teenager, played by Jenna Ortega, with her staple grimace and dead eyes staring down the camera. With her long braids and all black, flower dotted outfit, Wednesday looks less than pleased with her surroundings. Flanking their daughter on either side are Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Contrary to their child’s seriously deadly look, Gomez and Morticia are as smiley as can be, with Gomez looking lovingly at his wife - something the character is known to do.

Directed by Tim Burton, the dark comedy will follow Wednesday as she ships off for Nevermore Academy, the school responsible for sparking the romance between Morticia and Gomez many years ago. It’s here that the teen will hone in on her psychic leanings all while dealing with the typical woes of the teenage years. But things aren’t all spiders and dead roses, as her time in academia will lead her on a journey of solving a mystery that’s been following her family for generations.

Boasting a call sheet filled to the brim with familiar names, Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzmán will be joined by Isaac Ordonez as the family’s son and Wednesday’s torture subject Pugsley, Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s headmaster Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, George Burcea as Lurch, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Joy Sunday as Wednesday’s school rival Bianca Barclay. Back by popular demand in an undisclosed role will be Christina Ricci who played the part of Wednesday in Burton’s early ‘90s feature-length hits, The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values.

Through several clips, images, and interviews, prospective audiences have been able to catch first looks at how the approaching production will shape out. While, as all things in the Addams Family universe, the series will be dark, but with comedic relief hiding out around every corner. If you’re a longtime fan of the franchise, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have promised to stay true to the story, hiding several Easter Eggs in plain sight for viewers to catch during the series’ run.

Wednesday premieres on Netflix on November 23.