Netflix is continuously teasing fans with new promotional material for Wednesday. The series directed by Tim Burton will showcase a never-seen-before version of the Addams Family and their edgy daughter, and the streamer has released a new series of very interesting images for the show. In the first image, we can see Wednesday playing cello in her dorm room, which is marked by a huge stained-glass window, half colorful and half black. The window signifies the stark difference between our titular heroine and her dorm room partner Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. Jenna Ortega seems to have completely gotten into Wednesday’s skin, and we can’t wait to see her snarky performance.

In another image, we see Luis Guzmán’s Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams smiling at us, looking through a crystal ball, which is usually used to see the future, but here it looks like the series’ version of video calling. The third and final image is fascinating, given Gwendoline Christie’s Larissa Weems, the headmistress of the Nevermore Academy is seen with an evil smile on her face while she’s covered in blood. While there’s no context to her image, she seems to be giving a lot of evil villain vibes.

The production design and characters of the series look well-developed. The trailer released during New York Comic-Con also gave us a good look at Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and former Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci’s new character Marilyn Thornhill. By all accounts, Wednesday feels like equal part horror and comedy. Also, seen in the promotional materials are The Thing, on whom Wednesday tests her interrogation skills, as well as the Nevermore Academy, where Morticia and Gomez first met, and now their daughter will attend. The academy itself is spooky by all measures: imagine hidden pathways, creatures, and lots of Easter Eggs while the central tree in the quad is designed by Burton himself.

The celebrated director previously revealed that he shares the same worldview as our titular heroine and what attracted him to the feature was his personal experiences as a teenager. He also serves as an executive producer on the show, while Miles Millar and Al Gough are writing, showrunning, and also executive producing alongside him. Rounding off the cast are Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Isaac Ordonez, Lucius Hoyos, and Iman Marson.

Wednesday arrives at Netflix on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. Check out the new images below.

