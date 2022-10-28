For fans of Tim Burton and The Addams Family, spooky season is getting an extension through Thanksgiving as Wednesday arrives on Netflix. The streamer recently released new images for the series, and they showcase a brilliant combination of edgy modern vibes with classic spookiness. One of the shots reminds us of the trailer where Wednesday has bags full of piranhas ready to be thrown into the school pool, an act that will see her expelled from her old school. In another, we see the protagonist played by Jenna Ortega standing alongside Percy Hynes White who plays Xavier Thorpe, in a carnival setup. Another image sees a band of interesting students of the Nevermore Academy standing in what might be the principal’s office.

Another image sees Wednesday meeting her dorm partner for the first time, who seems very excited to see her — the contrast of their clothes reflects the contrast in their personalities. We also have an amazing shot of Morticia and Gomez Addams, and another one of George Burcea as Lurch.

In the most surprising image, it seems like Wednesday is going to prom. Burton previously revealed that what interested him about Wednesday's script was the confusion of being a young adult, which includes his own prom night experience. So It’ll be fascinating to see how it pans out for Wednesday.

The overall look and feel of the series appear to be the right kind of spooky. In the upcoming series, we’ll find the young protagonist charting her new life at Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She lands at the Academy after changing many schools to master her psychic abilities and will end up solving a mystery that has haunted their family since long before she was born. The new series also features Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Christina Ricci as Marylin Thornhill, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Gwendoline Christie as headmistress Larissa Weems and many more.

Wednesday drops on Netflix on November 23, meanwhile, you can check out the new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Wednesday: