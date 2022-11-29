All things spooky and kooky, Wednesday is hands down is among the best holiday season offerings this year. The beautifully crafted show is being hailed for its unique portrayal of its titular character and for building a fantastical world that fits right into contemporary times! While Jenna Ortega’s performance is quite commendable, much credit goes to director Tim Burton for bringing his brand of gothic charm to the series. To give fans a peek into the director’s process, Netflix revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images which catch Burton perfectly in his element as the streamer wrote, “The godfather of goth. Give it up for Mr. Tim Burton.”

In the first image, we see Burton stuffed in a high school locker, possibly a shot from the first episode where Wednesday finds Pugsley in a similar fashion. It only goes on to show that the director completely puts himself in his actor’s shoes. Another image sees him standing alongside Gwendoline Christie, who is covered in fake blood from the ‘Rave'N Ball’ episode, and while the actor is grinning ear to ear, Burton has a Wednesday-esuqe look on his face! Some more shots capture him spending heartwarming moments with actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ortega.

The director previously revealed that he shares a “similar worldview” tp Wednesday and that it’s the adolescence part that really gravitated him to helm the series. “It just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person...It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination,” he said. While Wednesday is all things gloomy and morbid, the series does a great job of giving her an emotional arc, something inspired by the director’s personal experiences “I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don’t leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go.” No wonder the series makes quite a statement about “outcasts” and “normies” and then presents Wednesday as an outcast among the outcasts!

Image via Netflix

The new series sees Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez. It also features Christie as school headmistress Larrisa Weema, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Percy Hynes White as Xavier, and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, among others.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the new images below: