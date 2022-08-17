Netflix has released the first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the creepy and kooky family created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday follows the misadventures of the young Addams as she joins a new school and tries to hone her psychic abilities.

The trailer reveals the unique setting Burton created for Wednesday, as Ortega plays an outcast version of the character jumping from school to school and never making friends along the way. Actually, it looks like Wednesday often becomes a target for bullies incapable of accepting someone who looks and acts differently from everybody else. Unfortunately for them, Wednesday is as evil as an Addams can be, and the trailer already teases the reasoning behind the girl being expelled from her latest high school: releasing carnivorous piranhas into the swimming pool.

Incapable of attending traditional teaching institutions, Wednesday gets sent to the Nevermore Academy, where her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), has met her father, Gomez (Luis Guzmán). The Nevermore Academy is supposedly the perfect place for an Addams, as Wednesday can continue her studies among other dark and gloomy students. However, as the trailer shows, fitting in won’t be easy, as Wednesday is always in the middle of chaos and destruction.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Wednesday' Images Give Us a Better Look at the Loving Addams Family

Wednesday also stars Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems. Finally, Wednesday also features the talent of Chistina Ricci as a regular cast member. Ricci had her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values, so it’s nice to see her returning for the spinoff series. The series will be scored by legendary composer Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beetlejuice).

As Collider exclusively revealed, Wednesday will be released this Fall on Netflix. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for Wednesday: