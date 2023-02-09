Jenna Ortega was intended to come back for the fourth season of Netflix's You, before Wednesday's filming schedule prevented her from doing so. In an interview with IndieWire, You showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that Ellie Alves, the character Ortega plays in the show, was expected to return in the new episodes that were released on the platform today: “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” Gamble said. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

Wednesday showed Ortega playing a teenage version of the famous Addams Family character, who now has psychic powers and is sent to Nevermore Academy for causing mischief at several other schools. The show was extremely popular when it was released in November of last year, dominating Netflix's viewership charts a month and a half after its debut on the platform. To no one's surprise, Wednesday was renewed for a second season, guaranteeing the return of the enigmatic and powerful Addams girl. No plot details have been revealed regarding the new episodes.

Slasher horror icon Ghostface has also run into Ortega recently, with the actress joining the Scream franchise's last two installments as Tara Carpenter. Speaking about the upcoming Scream VI, Ortega said to fans that "...there's so much going on (in the film), that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost." The comments were made when the actress was questioned about Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) absence from the new movie, which is set to hit theaters on March 10. The upcoming release will also mark the longest runtime in the series so far, with the film's duration coming in at 2 hours and 3 minutes.

What is You About?

You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager who stalks and manipulates women he becomes obsessed with. In the new season, which will be divided into two parts, Joe has moved to Europe after the devastating events of the third season, where he was forced to kill his partner, Love (Victoria Pedretti). While in London, Joe sees himself involved in a murder mystery during his search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), surrounded by some of the city's wealthiest and most influential people. The first half of the season is now available to stream on Netflix, with the second half releasing on March 9.