Wednesday Season 2’s arrival may still be a way's away, but not to worry, LEGO has you in mind, as the toy manufacturing company has just unveiled the very first set inspired by the Netflix series. Per ComicBook, LEGO officially revealed the collection on Friday, September 13, featuring Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room, Wednesday Addams Figure, and Wednesday & Enid BrickHeadz. This exciting news comes amid filming of the show’s second season, with pre-orders for the first two and biggest sets made available now with a release date set for Tuesday, October 1.

Looking at each set, the LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room, priced at $89.99 on LEGO’s official website, is a 750-piece playset that “features a buildable dorm room complete with iconic spiderweb window, a balcony with gargoyles, and a base with buttons to open hidden drawers” which can store mini-doll figures and accessories like a cat-ear headpiece and Enid's phone." There are also 4 mini-doll figures (two versions each of Wednesday and Enid), Thing, a cello, typewriter, mystery board, and several more goodies.

On the other hand, the LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday Addams Figure, which costs $49.99, is a 702-piece playset that “features two faces and outfits, allowing fans to recreate Wednesday with her deadpan gaze in her Nevermore Academy uniform or her kooky side-eye look and black dress from the Rave'N Dance scene.” Lastly, the LEGO BrickHeadz Wednesday & Enid, priced at $19.99, is a 239-piece building set that “includes instantly recognizable figures of Wednesday Addams in her iconic black dress and Enid Sinclair with her blonde hair and colorful sweater."

LEGO Captures The “Unique Essence” of 'Wednesday' In New Collection

These new collections may be just what fans need as they await more news about Wednesday Season 2. Speaking of which, Creative Lead at the LEGO Group, Raquel Ojeda Gregorio said of the collections:

"Wednesday has become a cultural icon with a dedicated fanbase and a captivating lead character. We felt the challenge to craft something that would genuinely delight fans of the series. Our goal was to capture the unique essence of Wednesday and offer LEGO enthusiasts a way to explore her universe through these collectibles, allowing them to immerse themselves even further into her world."

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and Interactive Licensing, Jamie Kampel, then added:

"We're thrilled to work with the LEGO Group to bring the dark and whimsical world of Wednesday to fans in an immersive new way. The new LEGO sets capture the show's unique aesthetic and personality so perfectly."

The three Wednesday-inspired LEGO sets are available to pre-order here, here, and here. Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, while Season 2 has no premiere date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Seasons 2 Main Genre Comedy

