In what almost feels like a cruel prank, Netflix is celebrating Thanksgiving this year in the most ironic way possible with the help of a gargantuan Wednesday-themed float as part of The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While fans of the hit series will love seeing a humongous version of Jenna Ortega’s darkly comedic character takeover the bustling streets of Manhattan, it’s certainly not a choice we saw coming when considering Wednesday’s feelings about the annual holiday. Nonetheless, not only will a float dedicated to the beloved Tim Burton-backed production be making its way down towards 34th Street alongside favorites like the Bluey and Pillsbury Doughboy balloons, but a gaggle of Wednesday impersonators will also be joining the float for its journey. Along its route, the Wednesday float will pull over for a special appearance from Bishop Briggs, who will perform her song, “Paint it Black.”

As for Wednesday’s chariot of doom and gloom, the float will be incredibly on-brand by way of vibes. A cornucopia of rotting produce lines the platform, while Wednesday and her bestie, Thing, make big plans for their Thanksgiving meal. Instead of carving up a turkey, the Addams’ family daughter is doing herself and her parents a solid and killing two birds with one stone by serving up her brother, Pugsley, as the main dish.

What Is Wednesday’s Deal With Thanksgiving?

Image via Netflix

The first time Wednesday Addams took her concerns about the U.S. tradition to audiences was in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1993 feature, Addams Family Values. In the live-action feature, Christina Ricci’s Wednesday takes part in a summer camp play about the first Thanksgiving only to bravely deviate from the script and give the audience a proper history lesson — much to the horror of Peter MacNicol and Christine Baranski’s counselors. Likewise, Ortega’s version of the character had a similar bone to pick during an episode in the first season of the Netflix show.

While it’s unclear whether the character will come to blows with Thanksgiving and its dark history in the second season on Wednesday, we at least know that the next lineup of episodes is on the way. The sophomore installment will introduce audiences to new characters like the ones played by Lady Gaga (American Horror Story) and Steve Buscemi (The Sopranos), and will also bring back the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Hunter Doohan and Luyanda Unati.

Check out the image of the Wednesday float above and tune into The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to see it cruising through Manhattan. The first season of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

