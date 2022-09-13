Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton-directed Netflix show Wednesday, mocks the Emmys in a fun clip posted to the official Netflix Twitter. The clip breaks the fourth wall and addresses the Emmy nominees in typical Wednesday deadpan humor and morbid wit.

The clip features Wednesday, dressed in her customary black dress with white-patterned print and a white collar, sporting her signature pigtails. She is talking to the viewers, introducing herself as Wednesday Addams, and that the "faceless suits at Netflix have explained to me that you [the Emmy nominees] are all competing for a golden statuette." Wednesday goes on talking to the Emmy nominees about how they believe an Emmy will give them validation and fill the "lonely void" inside of them. "Spoiler alert," she says. "It won't." She gives the nominees a suggestion: "Embrace the emptiness. Wrap it around you like a cold, wet blanket. And if you still need a pat on the back, I know a disembodied hand that can help you out." The disembodied hand, Thing, crawls on Wednesday's shoulder and snaps its fingers twice before the clip ends and the title card appears.

Wednesday is based on the character of Wednesday Addams created by Charles Addams. The show follows her time as a high school age student at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday's parents met and fell in love. Like any typical student, she has to deal with a new school, new environment, and new relationships, all while working on mastering her fledgling psychic abilities, stopping a killing spree that has frightened the town, and attempting to solve a decades-old mystery that took over her parents' lives.

Image via Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the family matriarch Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán plays family patriarch Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez plays Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley, Riki Lindhome plays Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday In The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, makes an as-yet-to-be-named appearance as a series regular (Ricci's role is being kept secret to surprise fans of The Addams Family).

Wednesday will premiere this fall on Netflix, with no official release date yet but likely just in time for spooky season. Keep your eye on Collider for further details. To watch the clip of Wednesday mocking the Emmys, take a look below: