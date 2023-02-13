2022 was a year laden with several brilliant television shows that tried to lure and keep their audiences for the duration of each show. Per a report from Samba TV, with streaming services — one of the prime means of watching these shows — these shows have a limited time frame to attract viewers, but Netflix’s Wednesday bucked that trend to establish its viewing dominance.

Following a recent report that Wednesday had come in third on the charts of the most-watched shows of the first week of 2023, the Addams Family spinoff series has continued to exhibit the pull that saw its popularity soar last year. Series viewership is calculated over the duration of its runtime, but the core of a show’s audience is usually determined within the first 15 days of its release. Per a report from Samba via Deadline, while other shows pulled 75% of their viewers within the first two weeks, Netflix’s Wednesday came in at 66%. However, unlike other popular shows, the young adult series enjoyed a far longer shelf life.

Wednesday is one of the most-watched series on Netflix, and while the spinoff might have lost the viewership race with another popular series, HBO’s House of the Dragon in the initial 15 days, the series’ more enduring shelf life saw it surpass the Game of Thrones prequel to become the most-watched premiere of 2022 in the 40-day viewership window. Given the popularity enjoyed by Thrones over its eight-season run, Dragon was one of the more anticipated series for last year and Wednesday’s performance there proves just how widely accepted the show became.

Placed quite high on the viewership charts of Netflix, Wednesday is one of the most watched shows on the streamer. Outpaced by only Stranger Things and Squid Game, the Jenna Ortega-led series sits in third place for the most viewed series. The series also enjoyed an over six-week run of consistently passing a billion minutes watched on the platform. Perhaps one of the reasons why the show has consistently been doing well might reside in its immense popularity on social media. Appealing to large swaths of the younger demographic, the show even boasts a viral dance scene that had even world-famous acts jumping in on the trend.

Constantly dancing at the upper echelons of Netflix’s most popular English language series, it would have excited many of the show’s fans that it had been, somewhat inadvertently, picked up for a second season. As we look forward to it and wonder just how well it performs when its next installment arrives, one of its stars has an idea of how our title character should approach romance.

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Watch the Season 2 announcement video below: