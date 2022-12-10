Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show Wednesday.The Addams Family has been part of a cult classic franchise for many years, with people falling in love with the spooky and kooky family. With the recent release of Netflix's Wednesday, director Tim Burton brings life to a novel story surrounding Wednesday Addams and her investigation into the grisly murders happening at Nevermore Academy

Alongside her adventures as a teen sleuth, Wednesday meets many new characters, whether that be her diverse group of classmates or her latest bunch of authority figures to defy. With the perfect balance of old meets new, the show is full of compelling characters for fans to obsess over, but only some of them end up being truly likable.

10/10 Marilyn Thornhill

Seeing Christina Ricci return to the world of the Addams Family after previously playing the role of Wednesday is enough to have fans fall in love with her character instantly. Her warm, positive and caring facade as the school's first 'normie' teacher has the audience fooled until the rug is pulled out from underneath them.

When the constantly smiling botany teacher is revealed to be the descendant of Joseph Crackstone, Laurel Gates, her character shifts to a dark, murderous and evil person hell-bent on revenge. Gates' plan to revive Crackstone to slaughter all the outcasts makes her the secret mastermind all along.

9/10 Morticia Addams

The character of Morticia Addams has been a fan favorite for many years since the eclectic performances from the likes of Carolyn Jones (1964) and Anjelica Huston (1991). Many were skeptical of the iconic character's new actress, however, Catherine Zeta-Jones delivers an electrifying portrayal of the matriarch of the Addams family.

The very second we meet Morticia we know there is more than meets the eye. She has her fair share of secrets that ultimately find their way into the light. Throughout the show, we see her vulnerability when trying to get closer to her daughter Wednesday. Not only that, but we see how much she truly cares for those who are different, and how much she despises those who wish outcasts harm.

8/10 Principal Weems

Principal Larissa Weems is somewhat of a morally gray character. While she starts off as Wednesday's biggest rival in her initial plan to escape Nevermore, Weems and Wednesday end up working together in the end. Throughout the show we see Weems cover up the Hyde's killing spree in what she thinks is an attempt to protect the school, however, she just allows the killings to keep happening.

Although her methods are questionable, Weems does truly care about the school and the protection of the outcast students under her care. Going as far as to sacrifice her life in an attempt to bring Laurel Gates to justice with the help of Wednesday.

7/10 Tyler Galpin

At first glance Tyler Galpin seems like your run-of-the-mill lovable character. His tortured past makes him a vulnerable character that the audience instantly loves. A small-town boy who is sweet, patient and understanding, who befriends Wednesday and helps her in multiple of her schemes, while the two share a budding romance that the fans love.

This first impression is shattered when following their first kiss, Wednesday discovers that Tyler is in fact the monstrous Hyde, responsible for the string of gruesome murders in town. Although it can be said that he had the transformation thrust upon him against his will, Tyler's confession to Wednesday in the police station proves that he is too far gone.

6/10 Xavier Thorpe

Tortured artist and psychic who can make his drawings come alive, Xavier Thorpe, is a student at Nevermore Academy. He is instantly drawn to Wednesday and throughout the series vies for her friendship and affection. Xavier remains a mysterious and misunderstood character throughout the series, which leads Wednesday to wrongly accuse him as the murderer.

Even though she hurts him over and over again, Xavier continues to prove his friendship to her and sticks by her side. When the true culprits are revealed, Xavier becomes even easier to root for.

5/10 Bianca Barclay

Self-appointed 'queen B' of Nevermore, Bianca begins the show as a snobbish mean girl who instantly has something against the new girl. Wednesday and Bianca butt heads from the get-go, starting off with a tense fencing match. However, as the story continues, the audience sees more of who she is, with the truth about her and Xavier's past romance and her dysfunctional relationship with her mother.

Towards the end, she even helps Wednesday defeat Crackstone and saves the school. Fans can't wait to see more from this mysterious siren and to find out what her mother says she's hiding from her Nevermore classmates.

4/10 Eugene Ottinger

A proud member of the beekeeping club at Nevermore, Eugene is the kind-hearted dork of the school. One of the first real friends of Wednesday, Eugene is one of the most loyal characters within the show. When the Hyde attacks him, and he falls into a coma, we see Wednesday finally start to care about these new people in her life.

Fans rejoice when their favorite 'hummer' wakes up in the season finale and despite his mother's wishes, rushes to his friend's aid. And no one can forget the iconic moment when he uses his bees to take down Laurel Gates.

3/10 Enid Sinclair

As far as characters go, Enid may be one of the most insufferable and annoying. However, in contrast to her roommate Wednesday's cold and unfeeling personality, Enid is one of the most lovable Nevermore students. Constantly trying to be Wednesday's friend and her interest in making Wednesday's life at Nevermore the best it can be is one of the reasons that Enid is the best.

Her off-screen friendship with Wednesday's hench-hand Thing is a cute addition to the story. Additionally, the storyline of her not being able to wolf out and the resulting strain on her relationship with her family, makes Enid much more relatable to the audience. A true friend to Wednesday throughout the show, Enid is easily one of the most likable characters on the series.

2/10 Thing

Always there for her, Wednesday has a faithful friend in Thing. The sentient-disembodied hand who is related to the Addams family, would have made the most likable character on this list if not for his master, whose show it is. With ingenious special effects from the team behind Wednesday, Thing is brought to life to continually steal the show.

From picking out her dress for the dance to single-handedly (pun-intended) helping Wednesday win the Poe Cup, Thing is usually the one behind the success in all of Wednesday's schemes. How Thing can become one of the main reasons to watch the show, is due to the charismatic personality of the severed hand.

1/10 Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega's masterful performance of the iconic Wednesday Addams had fans obsessed from the get-go. Once viewers got past her cold and homicidal nature, Wednesday quickly became a fan favorite. While starting off cold, she increasingly comes to accept her good nature, all the while keeping her darkness and sarcasm that makes her who she is.

With her budding friendships with the likes of Enid, Eugene and Xavier, Wednesday's vulnerability just becomes an added strength to the already impressive arsenal of hers. Wednesday's unapologetic sense of self is something viewers can look up to, with her not caring that she is different from everyone else. We have to thank Jenna Ortega for bringing this new Wednesday alive.

