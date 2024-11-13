This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Attention Wednesday fans and Hot Topic shoppers! You're queen, Lady Gaga, has officially joined the cast of the long-awaited Wednesday Season 2! Entertainment Weekly has exclusively revealed that the star of the recent Joker: Folie à Deux has just joined the cast of Netflix's smash-hit series in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

The news of Lady Gaga's involvement comes only about a year after Wednesday Addams herself, Jenna Ortega, previously revealed that she wanted the Emmy-winning musician and actress to join the series. Ortega stated this in a 2023 interview with Variety, where she compared Lady Gaga's possible involvement to a new mentor relationship in the same way of Season 1's antagonist, Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci). Ortega's full statement can be found below:

"I'm sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

In addition to being a superstar in the music industry, Lady Gaga has also proven herself as a more than capable force in the world of acting. With her real breakout performance with multiple roles in American Horror Story, it didn't take long for Gaga to break into movies, with her even getting an Best Actress for A Star is Born. She most recently starred in the controversial Joker sequel, and while the film has had a lot of criticism levied against it, Gaga's performance in the movie has overall been praised.

Why Has 'Wednesday' Season 2 Taken So Long?

The news of Lady Gaga's casting certainly gets the ball rolling on Wednesday Season 2, which is great news for fans of the hit show. It's been two long years since Season 1 of The Addams Family adaptation debuted, which not only served as a breakout performance for Jenna Ortega, but also a long-awaited comeback for director Tim Burton. The two even teamed up again for the hit sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, though its nice to see we'll be returning to Nevermore Academy fairly soon.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to release in 2025. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

