Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.Hyde monster attacks. Normies sabotaging a school dance with (ugh, boring) red paint. A pilgrim statue lit up in glorious flames. Principal Larissa Weems has to deal with all of this, and she does it with poise and elegance. In the role, Gwendoline Christie is clearly having the time of her life. As Weems, she holds the responsibility of being in charge of Nevermore Academy and does so seriously — although Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) would stand up to say otherwise. Gwendoline Christie has gone on to explain what the role meant and her time on Wednesday sounds like a gothic dream come true for the actor. But the finale brings an end to this magnificent character. If it’s truly a goodbye, what a pity it would be. From what the early inspirations were, it's no wonder how we got the woman who brims of high style, where even an argument has her express frustrations in regal fury.

Gwendoline Christie Brings Authority and Style as Principal Weems

Image via Netflix

Weems, and Christie in the role, are breathtaking. Icy blonde curled hair sits on her head. Crimson lipstick contrasts her indigo blue eyes. And a closet consists of the best for a sophisticated wardrobe. Larissa Weems is a commanding and fabulous presence as the Principal to Nevermore Academy. To see the sheer force Christie is, witness a scene early on in the show’s season. Principal Weems and Wednesday have an intense argument in Episode 3, coming at a peak of disobedience. Wednesday has destroyed the aforementioned pilgrim statue (well, Thing did to keep her hands clean). Weems is smart enough to know the truth, yet she’s unsure how to properly deal with this Nevermore student’s challenge to authority. Especially considering Wednesday sees herself as righteous in the display of public destruction. The two are in the Principal's office, where a gorgon-like fireplace lights them for this heated toe-to-toe. Weems' posture is so wonderfully stylized as she towers over the Addams child. Her body is curved, hands on the hips. The stance is not at all natural, but in the Wednesday universe, breaking out of the norm is a must.

“You’re exhausting,” Weems mutters. However, in a split second, the scowl on her face relaxes. Instead of picking a fight with a student, she sighs and calls it off. Time for bed and Weems needs the damn rest. In the episode’s ending montage, Weems sits down, a glass of wine and a yearbook in hand. At the sight of a page she would much rather forget, Larissa tears it out with slick ease and crunches it up into a ball. All the while, her body is dramatic when doing the motion, as if her whole form is needed to draw itself in to effectively crush the paper. Tossing the crumbled ball into the fire is a form of release for the Principal, one without bringing harm to anyone or destroying public property.

RELATED: Why 'Wednesday' Needs More Bianca

Wednesday follows other fantasy roles for Christie. Games of Thrones welcomed the fierceness Christie brings naturally as an actor. Nevertheless, in the bleak world of Westeros, Brienne of Tarth is confined to warrior armor and a rigidness that comes with it. Star Wars, unfortunately, covered her up in too much friggin’ armor as Captain Phasma. And the rigidness continued over in The Sandman, with Christie’s firm posture as Lucifer Morningstar. An all-powerful being, this fallen angel doesn't need to move a finger to cause harm. While it’s another apathetic character, it does dress Christie elegantly. Wednesday then comes in, taking the best aspects of these past roles to give life to Larissa Weems.

Where Others See Doom, Weems Sees Opportunity

Image via Netflix

For just a moment, click on the reverse key on Wednesday’s vintage typewriter. Before Nightshade poisoning and visions of outcasts in peril, Gwendoline Christie saw a great opportunity when joining the cast. Two collaborations were sources of satisfaction; director Tim Burton and costume designer Colleen Atwood. They both agreed and loved the influences Christie wanted to bring in. In a EW interview, she went on to describe how she saw Weems as, “this Hitchcock-style heroine, this screen siren.” She looked at two women in particular, Tippi Hedren and Kim Novak. Hedren and Novak created characters who didn’t play by the traditional rules of conservative characters. Living such an untraditional life does catch up with them in the end. Hedren is turned docile in The Birds (1963). Novak is doomed more than once in Vertigo (1958). Christie saw what made their characters electrifying to watch on screen and went on to state: “I like to transform into characters and people that are very far away from myself and I would never be cast as this part. It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity.”

Impenetrable and imperious. Principal Weems lives up to these keywords and then some. Gwendoline Christie uses this as a starting point before crafting unique to her. Wardrobe and hairstyling are important elements. Like Hedren and Novak, Christie appears tightly put together. Christie also watched the performances of Hedren and Novak, "to examine a different way of moving, of poise, elegance, and a more balletic stance. Women in those movies would hold themselves with confidence and grace." In bringing this into Larissa Weems, Christie becomes very expressive. It's unlike Brienne and Lucifer. It's especially unlike Wednesday, whose personality resembles a perpetual state of rigor mortis. A compliment to the Addams girl, no doubt.

Weems never actually is a shady figure. It’s a good subversion of the Hitchcock blonde influence. Weems’ hair is Kim Novak-esque, but there are no shifty agendas comparable to Vertigo. Weems not telling Wednesday everything makes sense given the Principal’s authority role. Then in a telling moment, Weems smiles at the sight of Wednesday moving like mad during the RaveN Dance. To the titular goth girl, Weems is “impenetrable” and “imperious.” Ultimately, neither of those attributes makes Weems a villain. A small plot twist in Episode 2 definitely didn’t help Weems’ case though.

How Can Wednesday Bring Principal Weems Back?

Image via Netflix

After the death of a student, the Principal does gaslight Wednesday by having the student show up alive and well. It’s all thanks to Principal Weems using her shapeshifting abilities to pose as the deceased. To Wednesday, it looks bad. But Weems does it to protect the school. As for the disdain the Principal doesn’t hide when encountering Wednesday that too comes with a plausible reason. Back in the past, Weems was a student along with the Addams parents. She saw Gomez (Luis Guzmán) literally red-handed with a bloody sword. Wouldn’t Wednesday, being the child to a possible killer, be a possible concern?

Christie, in the same EW interview, couldn’t help but praise the expertise Atwood gave. “The way she made me feel was my body felt celebrated and beautiful,” she said. “Never once did I feel like there was something to hide or something to be ashamed of. She made me feel incredible.” From Brienne of Tarth, Lucifer Morningstar, to now Larissa Weems, finally, Christie gets to feel spectacular. So for Weems to be taken out so easily in the finale is, to find no better word, lame. Not only does the plot work in favor of Wednesday to get Weems to play shapeshifter to uncover Miss Thornhill’s true identity, but it also allows a Normie to take the Principal out. Nightshade poisoning is quick and painful. But whatever plot contrivance has to be hard to bring her back for Season 2, hopefully, is done. This is the show with a disembodied hand that can communicate. Then again, taking Christie out might be a way to introduce new talent in the role of the Nevermore Principal.

Larissa Weems is truly a marvel, all due to what Christie brings to the role. This is a woman who can literally transform into a dead ringer of Judy Garland. One can only easily imagine another career in live entertainment. But she pursued the career path she did. Nevermore Academy better build one hell of a monument for her. If she’s gone for good, that is. Because Christie said it best in a TV Guide interview: “I feel like Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death.” A shapeshifter, one so regal and fierce, should have the chance to resurrect. Does anyone else agree?