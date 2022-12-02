Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.

She's admired for being creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, but Netflix's Wednesday strips those layers away from the titular character and thus causes her to lose the morbid charm that makes her so endearing. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has always been a bit of an odd duck. She’s broody, gloomy, and rarely ever smiles — at least, not when something good happens. But to her and her family, that's the norm. It's never once been implied by anyone in the family that Wednesday is strange or "an outcast," but in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, that's exactly what she's seen as.

'Wednesday' Adds An Unnecessary Layer to an Already Iconic Character

In the many adaptions of the Addams Family over the years, they've always been completely true to who they are. To them, they're not the strange ones — instead, everyone around them is. So for Wednesday to flip that switch and have the family send Wednesday to a school for outcasts just feels wrong. Sure, atmospherically it works, and it's fun to see Wednesday interact with people that are likely considered to be among the spooky, but the way the show goes about it just doesn't entirely work. Wednesday's classic monotone and distant personality feel more callous and cold in this adaptation, and it's such a disservice to her character.

Wednesday has always been into the things that most people would find strange and unusual, so being surrounded by werewolves and sirens feels like it should be right up her alley. Instead, since they're labeled as outcasts, and thus being sent to Nevermore labels Wednesday as one too, she has a holier-than-thou attitude that doesn't sit right with her character. Granted, Wednesday has never been one for making friends, so it's believable she wouldn't gravitate towards befriending those around her, but she isn't normally so snobbish.

There is an interesting update that comes to Wednesday's character thanks to her time at Nevermore though, and that's the range of emotions that she shows. Wednesday has always been very deadpan and detached from her emotions so seeing her smile, cry, and show fear was certainly a shock for her character. But it’s one of the better things to come from her time at Nevermore. While it was certainly jarring at first, it becomes strangely endearing, and if Wednesday's going to be sent to such an out-of-character school, why not give her some emotions as well?

Wednesday Has Never Been an Outcast

Perhaps the most disheartening part of it all is how her family sends her to Nevermore with little regard. While this is definitely a different approach to the characters and lore, it's difficult not to compare and contrast the many versions we've seen throughout the years. The prospect behind Nevermore feels like something Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) would turn their noses up at (much like the summer camp in Addams Family Values), not something they'd willingly send their daughter to. Sure, the actual appearance of the school is right up their alley, with its dark ambiance and eerie history -- but being that it's a school for outcasts it just doesn't quite fit the Addams family's values.

Never once has a member of the Addams clan alluded to one of their own as being anything but normal, so to send not only Wednesday to the school but also have Morticia and Gomez be alumni of it, feels wildly off-base. That being said, Wednesday having visions is an interesting touch, but was it enough to have to send her to a school for outcasts? Her morbidity has always worked best in the everyday world and mixing her in with people considered to be outsiders sort of strips away what makes her Wednesday Addams. She doesn't stand out in Nevermore -- her monotone disinterest doesn't feel as quirky as it has in past adaptations, and doesn't come off as charming as it's meant to.

It's such a disheartening arc for such a beloved character and feels completely unattached to the Addams family lore. Granted, Ortega's version of Wednesday isn't meant to be a copy of past adaptations, but surely a little cohesiveness wouldn't have hurt. The Nevermore setting very well could have been used to open up Wednesday's character more, but it doesn't do much in terms of development until the very end of the show. Perhaps keeping Wednesday in a public school with "normies" would have worked better -- it would have better portrayed the fish-out-of-water aspect that she's always seemed to subconsciously have.

Wednesday definitely did well for itself, and it was fun to see a series based solely around such a beloved character, but it's hard to look past the disservice done to Wednesday's character. Jenna Ortega plays a great Wednesday, and even if the idea of sending her to Nevermore doesn't entirely work for the character, she worked with what she had and did it well. Perhaps a second season would remedy this and include much more of the Addams clan since they were extremely underused. Wednesday is always at her most intriguing when she's surrounded by her family and their macabre nature — that's where she always fits in with ease. So kick the Nevermore, outcast versus normies storyline and reunite Wednesday with her family -- maybe then she will feel more like herself.

