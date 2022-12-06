Today, Netflix has revealed that Wednesday became the third most popular English-language series in the streaming platform's history. Since its release on November 23, the series already amassed 752.52 million hours viewed, a staggering number, considering that Season 1 of the show only counts eight episodes, which are less than one hour long.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday puts a new spin on the iconic franchise created by cartoonist Charles Addams by separating Wednesday from her family. Mixing the murder mystery tradition with high school drama, Wednesday also enchanted fans worldwide with its creepy and kooky style, a gift from Tim Burton, who directed the series' first four episodes. Lastly, Wednesday expands the Addams Family universe like never before, revealing how many more outcasts are trying to survive prejudice and persecution. In short, the series is unique and funny, and thanks to a fantastic cast, our eyes were just glued to the screen for the whole season.

Season 1 of Wednesday currently ranks behind only Stranger Things 4 and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. That’s great news for fans since Stranger Things is one of the most popular original Netflix series and one of the shows that helped the streaming platform to become the behemoth it is today. As for DAHMER, the series explosive success led Netflix to order two more. So, while there’s nothing official yet, it’s most likely that Wednesday will also get some follow-up season. We'll keep snapping our fingers anxiously until we get official word of Season 2 on Wednesday.

Who’s Involved in Wednesday?

Wednesday’s cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Riki Lindhome as the psychologist Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolis, and Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s headmistress Larissa Weems.

The series also stars Christina Ricci in the mysterious role of Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday in the last live-action adaptation of the cartoons, 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values. Ricci was essential to making the character popular in the 1990s, and we can’t wait to see how the upcoming series will honor her legacy.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now available on Netflix.