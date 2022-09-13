Netflix’s Wednesday is among the highly anticipated features of this spooky season. Directed by Tim Burton, the feature sees the daughter of the Addams Family, Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, attending Nevermore Academy as she seeks to master her emerging psychic abilities and solve a supernatural mystery. In a first look at the series put out by Entertainment Weekly, series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough revealed that the set has a tree designed by Burton himself, as well as details of Wednesday’s dorm room.

Nevermore Academy is the place where Morticia and Gomez Addams first met, and the makers reveal that a lot of planning went into designing the sets, which are full of Easter eggs. Miller revealed that at one point they had “30 different artists making different statues and gargoyles and elements.” The fruit of their labor translated into eight beautifully rendered gargoyles in the quad. Also, the arches, are actually designed as “open mouth monsters in terms of the jaws.” And yes, the quad features a whacky tree that was designed by Burton himself. We got a glimpse of it in the trailer. Miller further reveals that much thought went into each aspect of creating the sets “in terms of the color choices, the Easter eggs and also the sense of aging as well, really making sure that everything felt that it had been there for centuries.” So everything you see in the upcoming series won’t feel new and has a “patina of age."

Wednesday will share her dorm room with Enid (Emma Myers) who as per the makers is a “girl who's really the opposite of her.” Gough described Enid as a “counterpoint to Wednesday” as she loves colors, and K-pop, and is very “friendly, bright and bouncy.” As for the room itself, Millar says, “We love the idea of her being in this attic space. So, it feels very Gothic because of rafters.” One visual clue that they followed from the script is a giant spider web design on a stained-glass window, which will be the “focal point of the room” to show a clear separation between Wednesday and her roommate. Gough says, “We really wanted to differentiate between Enid and Wednesday. So it felt like it was a great way to visually represent one side of the room and the other side of the room."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Wednesday Addams Mocks The Emmys in New Clip

As for Wednesday’s wall decor, the duo revealed that she has a “framed tarantula,” which sounds about right. Miller also reveals that she has a “gramophone, and she loves to listen to old vinyl." Adding "She's very old school. She does not have a computer. She does not have a cell phone. She doesn't believe in social media. So she's very much someone who is not in her time, whereas Enid is totally with it and completely of the moment."

Wednesday is expected to debut this fall. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: