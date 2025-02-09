It's hard to believe it's almost been three years since Wednesday premiered in the fall of 2022. The popular Netflix horror series, based on The Addams Family and from the gleefully gothic mind of Tim Burton, broke a ton of records for the streamer. Season 2 is finally releasing this year as a part of Netflix’s killer TV lineup, which includes Stranger Things and You’s final seasons. Now, ahead of the Jenna Ortega-starring series' return, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest figure for Wednesday.

A part of Mezco Toyz’ LDD Presents series, this doll-like Wednesday figure sees the moody character in her Nevermore Academy uniform. This was revealed at Mezco's 2025 Toy Fair alongside a handful of other horror icons. This isn't the first time Wednesday has been included in this line. She was previously released in the LDD Presents series in her traditional black dress with Thing by her side, as well as Wednesday's dance dress. There's no release date for this new school-worthy version yet, but it’s safe to assume it will be up for pre-order by the time Season 2 debuts.

What Is ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 About?

Close

There's a lot of mystery to the upcoming season. A few short teasers gave some hints about what the sophomore semester at Nevermore will bring. Particularly an unholy reunion with Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin aka The Hyde who has been locked up since the events of Season 1. The first record-breaking season saw Wednesday Addams reluctantly attending Nevermore Academy, a high school for students with special abilities. Even in a school full of literal monsters, Wednesday can't seem to fit in. However, when a mysterious Hyde creature starts murdering people in the local town, high school drama and romance are put on pause as Wednesday tries to solve the case.

Ortega was already a major star in the horror community thanks to films like Scream and X, but Wednesday brought her to a new level of frame with the wider Netflix audience. Like Christina Ricci before her, she made the role her own while still retaining what most longtime fans loved about this death-loving character. The merchandise, which included Funko Pops, action figures, and plushies, also helped make the show a pop culture sensation.

When Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Arrive?

Wednesday Season 2 doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it's debuting later in 2025. You can stream the first season now on Netflix. Season 1 is also available on Blu-ray and DVD. Before you return to Nevermore, you can preview Mezco Toyz’s back catalog of figures on their website.